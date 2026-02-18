Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has published a medical report, clarifying that he does not have prostate cancer, contrary to rumors. Netanyahu suffers from a urinary tract infection following surgery, according to the comprehensive document, which outlines the procedures and recent tests he has undergone, according to The Jerusalem Post. Does Netanyahu have prostate cancer? Israeli PM's office issues major health update (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun) (REUTERS)

The document is signed by Netanyahu’s personal physician, Dr. Tzvi Herman Berkowitz, urologist Prof. Alon Pikarsky from Hadassah Medical Center, and internal medicine and hypertension specialist Prof. Ehud Grossman. It states that the Israeli PM is in good health.

This document was published after years without a detailed medical report on Netanyahu.

What the report states The report says that Netanyahu’s blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure levels are all normal. It also adds that comprehensive lab tests, including blood counts, liver and kidney functions, and blood electrolytes, are within normal ranges.

Netanyahu is under regular cardiological supervision. According to Prof. Roy Beinart, head of the Arrhythmia Institute at Sheba Medical Center, since Netanyahu underwent a pacemaker implantation in July 2023, there have been no signs of arrhythmias or other cardiac events. The world leader is not dependent on the pacemaker, which is functioning properly.

"The prime minister is completely stable from a cardiac perspective and does not require any treatment beyond routine follow-up, as is standard for all pacemaker patients. There are no cardiac restrictions on any activities, including physical exercise,” Beinart said.

The report noted that Netanyahu underwent surgery to repair a right inguinal hernia back in April 2024. Before that surgery, a full-body CT scan revealed that he had an enlarged prostate, small bladder stones, and an obstructive condition in the bladder.

Per the report, Netanyahu is undergoing regular colonoscopy screenings according to standard medical guidelines meant to detect precancerous growths in the colon. The most recent colonoscopy turned out to be normal.

The report mentioned a prostate gland removal Netanyahu underwent in December last year. According to his doctors, the prostate was removed using laser technology. It was revealed to be benign and non-cancerous.

Netanyahu, however, still suffers from a urinary tract infection. Antibiotics are still being used to treat him.