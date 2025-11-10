‘Which 10 Democrats?’: Republicans get crucial support before government shutdown vote

As many as 10 Democrats have reportedly agreed to vote, along with Republicans, to reopen the government after a shutdown that has lasted over 40 days. Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Sunday indicated that a deal is ‘coming together’, but nothing is guaranteed. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) departs a Democratic luncheon at the U.S. Capitol(Getty Images via AFP)

Thune told reporters at the Capitol Sunday that he will be watching the vote tally to see if 10 Democratic votes materialize. The new proposal will be revealed ‘soon’, he added.

Earlier in the day, Axios cited multiple sources to report that at least 10 Senate Democrats have indicated that they are ready to advance a package of bills. The short-term measure is expected to fund the government through the end of January.

But, now the question is - which are these 10 Democrats? While no names were released, social media users wondered who the Dems could be.

“Which are the 10 Democrats agreeing with Republicans on this deal?” one person asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“A deal is coming together,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said. "We’ll see where the votes are,” he added.

How Many Votes Are Needed to End a US Government Shutdown?

A government shutdown happens when Congress fails to pass funding legislation before a deadline, forcing many federal operations to pause. To end it, lawmakers must approve a spending bill or a continuing resolution (CR) that restores funding, and the president must sign it into law.

In the House of Representatives

To pass a funding bill in the House, a simple majority is required, typically 218 votes out of 435, assuming all members are present. If there are absences or vacancies, the threshold drops to a majority of those actually voting.

Unlike the Senate, the House has no filibuster, so bills move forward with a direct majority. For instance, the September 2025 continuing resolution passed narrowly, 217–215.

In the Senate

The Senate process is more complicated. To move a funding bill past debate and avoid a filibuster, 60 votes are needed to invoke cloture under Rule XXII. Once debate ends, only a simple majority (51 votes) is needed for final passage, but in practice, most spending bills require that 60-vote threshold to advance.

During the 2025 shutdown, the Senate cleared its stopgap funding bill 67–33 after invoking cloture, demonstrating bipartisan support.

How Many Democratic Votes Are Needed Now?

With the Senate currently split 53–47 in favor of Republicans, GOP leaders cannot end a shutdown on their own. They need at least seven Democratic or independent votes to reach the 60-vote mark.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)