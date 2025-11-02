November 2 will mark the end of Daylight Saving Time (DST) for 2025, with clocks “falling back” at 2 am local time. However, as many as 19 states have passed legislation to make DST permanent, waiting for the Congress to give them the green light. Which 19 US states want to end Daylight Saving Time? See full list(Pexel - representational image)

Senator Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, on October 28 opposed efforts to fast-track a federal bill aimed at eliminating the twice-yearly clock changes. This means people in the US will continue to set their clocks forward in March and back in November.

Donald Trump urged Congress in April to pass what he referred to as a "very popular” bill that would make DST permanent. “The House and Senate should push hard for more Daylight at the end of a day. Very popular and, most importantly, no more changing of the clocks, a big inconvenience and, for our government, A VERY COSTLY EVENT!!! DJT," he shared on Truth Social.

Virtually every state has considered multiple time zone bills since 2015, but nothing significant passed until 2018. That year, Florida became the first state to enact legislation to permanently observe DST, the NCSL reported.

Nineteen states have passed laws to adopt year-round DST. However, these are still pending federal authorization.

List of 19 states that have passed laws to adopt year-round DST

Texas

Oklahoma

Colorado

Alabama

Georgia

Minnesota

Mississippi

Montana

Idaho (Pacific time zone only)

Louisiana

South Carolina

Utah

Wyoming

Delaware

Maine

Oregon (Pacific time zone only)

Tennessee

Washington

Florida

Bills and resolutions in recent years

In recent years, state legislatures have considered more than 750 bills and resolutions to establish year-round DST, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL). Experts say it affects daily routines, sleep patterns, and public health for Americans.

Some studies even suggest that time changes can be linked to risks of heart attacks, strokes, and traffic accidents. Amber Batteiger, veterinary nurse, PR and communications manager at Embrace Pet Insurance, told Newsweek that the time change affects pets too, as dogs are heavily reliant on routine. A sudden shift can negatively impact them, throwing them off their internal rhythm.

Almost 40 percent of US states would switch to permanent DST if Congress passes enabling legislation. At present, federal law allows states to adopt permanent standard time, but does not permit them to implement DST independently.