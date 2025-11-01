Search
Sat, Nov 01, 2025
Calls grow in US for Prince Andrew to face Congress over Jeffrey Epstein ties

Reuters
Published on: Nov 01, 2025 04:44 pm IST

At least four Democrat members of the House Oversight Committee investigating the Epstein case had renewed calls for Andrew to testify.

Members of a US congressional committee investigating the Jeffrey Epstein case have intensified their calls for Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to answer questions about his ties to the late financier and sex offender, the BBC reported on Saturday.

Prince Andrew faces renewed US pressure to testify in Epstein investigation(REUTERS)
King Charles stripped Andrew of his title of prince and evicted him from his mansion in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Thursday, responding to the outrage that had built around the royal over years of damaging headlines about his behaviour.

Buckingham Palace said the censures were needed even though Andrew has continued to deny the allegations made against him.

In the US, the king's move led to more calls for Andrew to reveal all he knows about Epstein, particularly in the light of the expression of sympathy for victims of abuse in Thursday's statement from the palace.

The BBC said at least four Democrat members of the House Oversight Committee investigating the US government's handling of the Epstein case had renewed calls for Andrew to testify.

It quoted one of them, Democrat Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, saying: "Come clean, come before the U.S. Congress, voluntarily testify, don't wait for a subpoena come and testify and tell us what you know.

"Not just to give justice to the survivors but to prevent this from ever happening again."

Another Democrat Congressman, Suhas Subramanyam, said Andrew could appear remotely with a lawyer and speak to the panel privately.

Buckingham Palace has been asked to comment.

On Friday, UK trade minister Chris Bryant told the BBC that Andrew should go to the US to answer questions about Epstein.

