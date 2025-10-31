Why did Andrew lose his titles? Ex-royal's connection to Epstein scandal explained

Prince Andrew’s name being linked to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal has not only cost him his titles but also his abode. A CNN report cited Buckingham Palace’s latest announcement, dated October 30, informing that King Charles has made a tough decision regarding his brother. Andrew has been stripped of the title ‘Prince’. King Charles removes Prince Andrew’s royal titles and residence. All on his alleged link to Jeffrey Epstein scandal (REUTERS)

He will now be known just as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. The process of the removal of titles has already begun, with the king initiating “a formal process. The 65-year-old is the younger brother of the British monarch.

Buckingham Palace’s official statement

As shared by The Daily Mail, the Royal Palace, in its notice, mentioned that a legal notice has been served to Andrew to surrender the lease for his home at Royal Lodge. He will now be moving to an alternate accommodation, possibly private.

The statement also mentioned that the steps were considered necessary by the royals, despite continuous denial by Andrew regarding the allegations against him. Moreover, King Charles also shared his sympathies for the victims and survivors.

The younger brother of the monarch will be banished to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Meanwhile, Andrew’s daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, will continue to retain their official titles, the report mentioned.

Andrew and his link to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Ever since Epstein’s wrongdoings have come to light, there have been several names linked to his private island property. One of the prominent names is Andrew, who has also been mentioned in Virginia Giuffre’s memoir, per The Guardian. There have been allegations against him for sexually assaulting Giuffre, who ended her life by suicide.

In her memoir, Giuffre revealed shocking details regarding Prince Andrew and his visits to Epstein’s Island. Meanwhile, he has repeatedly denied the accusations, claiming that a civil suit was settled between them for 12 million pounds.

How will Andrew’s titles be removed?

As per a BBC report, Andrew will lose several titles, including Prince, Duke of York, Earl of Inverness, and Baron Killyleagh. He will also be stripped of the honors, including the Order of the Garter and the Knight Grand Cross. The King will send Royal warrants to Lord Chancellor David Lammy for the same, who will officially remove these titles.

FAQs:

1. Why was Prince Andrew stripped of his titles?

He lost his titles following King Charles’s decision amid ongoing fallout from Andrew’s links to Jeffrey Epstein.

2. Which titles did Prince Andrew lose?

He has reportedly been stripped of his titles as Prince, Duke, Earl, and Baron, along with royal honours.

3. Do his daughters lose their titles too?

No, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will retain their royal titles and duties.