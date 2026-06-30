Why is AOL Mail not working? Users report 'mail is temporarily unavailable' error amid outage

Update: As of 7:15 p.m. EDT, AOL Mail remained unavailable for thousands of users across the United States. According to Downdetector, more than 5,000 users had reported issues, with most saying they were unable to access their emails. AOL Mail not working. (UnSplash)

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Initial report: AOL Mail is experiencing an outage affecting thousands of users across the United States.

Downdetector reports According to Downdetector, reports of problems began surfacing around 6 p.m. EDT on Monday, with most users saying they are seeing the error message: "Your mail is temporarily unavailable. Please wait a moment and reload the page." By 6:30 p.m. EDT, the number of reported outages had climbed to more than 2,000.

Users from across the country shared similar experiences on Downdetector.

One user wrote, "AOL (CompuServe) has been down both website and Android app for at least half an hour. Can't load new email/view old email/send email. Connecticut."

Another reported, "Sometimes I try to send an email and it says FAILED. I seem to be able to receive emails, but I can't always open them since they his afternoon. It seems intermittent."

A third person added, "Bay St Louis, MS. Not able to access. Mai is temporarily unavailable. On desktop but can access from phone app."

Another wrote, "AOL says my mail is temporarily unavailable here in Humboldt County CA."

Another user reported, "'Your mail is temporarily unavailable. Please wait a moment and reload the page.' But this does not work, for the last 20-30 min. Blank page where email should appear. Scottsdale AZ."

One person added, "On my cellphone I see an incoming AOL mail alert, but it hen I go to my INBOX, the email count seems accurate, but the new mail does not appear despite seeing a notification on my screen for it."

AOL has not yet acknowledged the outage or issued a statement on the reported service disruption.