Why is Apple Maps not working? Users report directions unavailable as outage hits; 'everything is down'

Apple Maps is down for thousands of users in the United States, with many reporting issues accessing directions and search features. Apple Maps is down. (Unsplash/@CardMapr.nl)

Downdetector reports According to Downdetector, reports of problems started around 7:10 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

By 7:30 p.m., the outage tracking website had received more than 1,500 reports from users experiencing issues with the service.

Social media reports Many users also took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the outage.

One user complained, "Mannnnnnn I can’t get nowhere on the damn Easy w Apple Maps down."

Another wrote, "Now why would Apple Maps be down when we are at the beach and have no idea where to go. Google Maps, we appreciate you at the moment but we have to work on the look of your maps immediately."