Why is Apple Maps not working? Users report directions unavailable as outage hits; 'everything is down'
According to Downdetector, reports of problems started around 7:10 p.m. EDT on Sunday.
Apple Maps is down for thousands of users in the United States, with many reporting issues accessing directions and search features.
Downdetector reports
According to Downdetector, reports of problems started around 7:10 p.m. EDT on Sunday.
By 7:30 p.m., the outage tracking website had received more than 1,500 reports from users experiencing issues with the service.
Social media reports
Many users also took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the outage.
One user complained, "Mannnnnnn I can’t get nowhere on the damn Easy w Apple Maps down."
Another wrote, "Now why would Apple Maps be down when we are at the beach and have no idea where to go. Google Maps, we appreciate you at the moment but we have to work on the look of your maps immediately."
A third user reported, "Not my Apple Maps down just as I’m leaving the house smh."
Another added, "Glad I know how to move around bc Apple Maps is down for whatever reason."
Another user wrote, "Apple Maps being down is crazy I have no sense of direction."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More