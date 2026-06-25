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    Apple hikes prices by up to 42%: Check full price list for MacBooks, iPads, Vision Pro and HomePod devices

    Apple raises MacBook and iPad prices by up to 42% as memory chip costs surge. Check the full list of new MacBook, iPad, Vision Pro and HomePod prices.

    Published on: Jun 25, 2026 11:55 PM IST
    By Durva More
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    Apple has increased prices for several MacBook and iPad models, with some products now costing around 20% to 42% more than before. The price hikes come after Apple CEO Tim Cook said last week that the company's current pricing had become "unsustainable." Cook said rising memory and storage component costs were making it difficult for Apple to keep prices unchanged.

    Apple raises MacBook and iPad prices by up to 42%. Check the full list (Apple/Representative image) (Apple)
    Apple raises MacBook and iPad prices by up to 42%. Check the full list (Apple/Representative image) (Apple)

    On Thursday, Apple's online store briefly went offline before returning with updated prices. The new prices affect several MacBook and iPad models sold in the United States and other markets. Apple's cheapest laptop, the MacBook Neo, has become more expensive. According to Apple, the main reason for the price hikes is the sharp increase in the cost of memory and storage components. The new pricing marks one of Apple's biggest recent increases across its MacBook and iPad lineup.

    Full list of new MacBook, iPad and Pro prices

    Macs

    1. MacBook Air (13-inch) - $1,299 - was $1,099
    2. MacBook Air (15-inch) - $1,499 - was $1,299
    3. MacBook Pro (M5) - $1,999 - was $1,699
    4. MacBook Pro (M5 Pro) - $2,499 - was $2,199
    5. MacBook Pro (M5 Max) - $4,099 - was $3,599
    6. MacBook Neo - $699 - was $599
    7. iMac - $1,499 - was $1,299
    8. MacBook Pro (16-inch) - $2,999 - was $2,699
    9. Mac Studio (M3) - $5,299 - was $3,999
    10. Mac Studio (M4) - $2,499 - $1,999

    Also read: Apple raises prices as AI-driven memory chip costs surge: Why MacBooks and iPads are getting more expensive

    iPads

    1. iPad (A16) - $449 (increase of $100)
    2. iPad Mini - $599 (increase of $100)
    3. iPad Air (11-inch) - $749 (increase of $150)
    4. iPad Air (13-inch) - $949 (increase of $200)
    5. iPad Pro (11-inch) - $1,199 (increase of $200)
    6. iPad Pro (13-inch) - $1,499 (increase of $200)

    Home & Entertainment

    1. Apple TV 4K - $199 (increase of $70)
    2. HomePod - $349 (increase of $50)
    3. HomePod Mini — $99 (increase of $30)
    4. Vision Pro - $3,699 (increase of $200)
    • Durva More
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Durva More

      Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.Read More

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    Home/World News/Us News/Apple Hikes Prices By Up To 42%: Check Full Price List For MacBooks, IPads, Vision Pro And HomePod Devices
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