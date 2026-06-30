FAFSA website down for maintenance: When will the federal student aid site be back up? Know details
Users are unable to log in even though the site remains accessible.
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) website is undergoing scheduled maintenance on Monday. Users are unable to log in even though the site remains accessible.
When will the federal student aid website be back up?
According to the notice on the website, the maintenance is expected to conclude at approximately 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday, after which login and account services should be restored.
An alert on the site states, "At this time, you will be unable to log in, create an account, retrieve your username, or reset your password. Our site maintenance is scheduled to end at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, June 29. We apologize for the inconvenience."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More