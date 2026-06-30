Kenny Kott cause of death: What happened to the 97.1 ‘The Ticket’ producer? Details of ‘medical event’

Kenny Kott, the producer of The Valenti Show on 97.1 The Ticket radio station in Michigan, has passed away at the age of 32. His death was announced by the radio station on a social media post. He was only 32. Kenny Kott, the producer of The Valenti Show on 97.1 The Ticket, has passed away. (motorcityrockers/ Instagram)

As of now, Kenny Kott's cause of death was not announced. The radio station, however, said that Kott suffered a "medical event" earlier in June, which led to his hospitalization for the past few weeks. The details of the medical event have not been revealed.

Kenny Kott Cause Of Death: What We Know So Far While the statement from 97.1 The Ticket did not provide details, the host of 'The Valenti Show,' Mile Valenti, provided more details in a heartfelt tribute to the late producer while opening Monday edition. He revealed that Kott's medical event took a turn for the worse, and he passed away on Saturday night."

"Genuinely, I struggle to find the words for this," he added, noting that the entire station is "heartbroken."

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"He’s a part of our dysfunctional family. That’s what this is," he continued." I just want you to know what we truly thought of Kenny, beyond the jokes and the ball-breaking and the rest."

"I would always bust his chops, like, 'Man, what do you want out of life? What is it you want, so I can help deliver this? And he would always say, 'No, I just always wanted to be part of a radio show.' And I'd say, 'OK, well, you did that, and you’re part of the best one. So what’s next?'"

Who Was Kenny Kott? Kenny Kott was a popular figure among Detroit-area hockey fans, especially among those following the Detroit Red Wings. Known for his chest-thumping support for the Red Wings, Kott joined 97.1 The Ticket early in the 2010s. In 2017, he was promoted to a board operator and never looked back. He was a favorite of both the listeners as well as everyone who worked on the show.

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Besides producing the show, he also frequently appeared for commentary on 'The Mike Valenti Show,' especially on the Detroit Red Wings.

"Kenny was a natural at radio and a tremendous human being. Being gone so young is not fair," fellow host at 97.1, Jeff Riger, was quoted as saying in the update from the station.

Similar tributes also came in on social media from fans.