Daveigh Chase cause of death update: Autopsy reveals AIDS diagnosis, shocking details of substance abuse

In a major update on the death of Lilo & Stitch star Daveigh Chase, the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office on Monday confirmed the cause of the 35-year-old actor's death. Daveigh Chase died at 35 (Instagram/ @daveighc)

The LA County coroner has determined that Daveigh Chase was suffering from AIDS at the time of her death, and the disease has been listed as the primary cause of her death. "Substance abuse" was listed as the secondary cause.

The revelation from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office helped contextualize the update from Daveigh Chase's boyfriend, actor Roy Hernandez. 'The Ring' star had said after Chase's death that she was suffering from meningitis and a blood infection, which led to her organs eventually shutting down.

Now, it seems the meningitis and the blood infection were we complications from the AIDS virus in her body. Additionally, Hernandez had told TMZ that Daveigh Chase was hospitalized earlier in June owing to malnutrition.

Also read: Who is Thylane Blondeau? 5 things to know about 'Most Beautiful Girl in the World' amid buzz around Paris wedding

Mother's Old Comments Resurfaces According to Daveigh Chase's mother, Cathy Chase, the 'Lilo & Stitch' star suffered from substance addiction since her early years.

Cathy Chase had revealed in a 2019 interview with the Daily Mail that Daveigh was involved in a motorcycle accident in 2016, which led to a serious back injury. The former child actor was prescribed painkillers, and that's when her drug addiction began, according to her mother.

"She was seeking drugs and was partying with the wrong people," Cathy Chase had said. "I never kicked my daughter out. She wanted freedom and these people got her hooked on some drugs."

"It upsets me because people are saying I must've been a bad mother, but I never gave up on her. As a mother, you don't give up on your child. I was hoping she would still come home."

Also read: Why was Marsau Scott arrested? ‘Love & Marriage’ star in custody over fight in Huntsville; details emerge

Boyfriend Launches GoFundMe Daveigh Chase's boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, also launched a GoFundMe to raise money for the costs related to the late former child actor's death. In the description of the fundraiser, the actor shared poignant details of Daveigh Chase's hardships, especially since the fall out with her family.

"Behind the scenes, she's faced more than her share of hardship," he wrote. "After a difficult childhood and a painful falling out with her family, Daveigh was bullied and struggled to find safety and happiness in downtown LA." "When we met, I promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved."