Why was Marsau Scott arrested? ‘Love & Marriage’ star in custody over fight in Huntsville; details emerge

Marsau Scott, popular reality TV star from Huntsville, Alabama, landed in jail after a fight in the city, Huntsville Police confirmed. Arrest records showed that Scott, 46, was involved in a fight on Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville around 5am CDT on Sunday. Marsau Scott with his wife, LaTisha Scott. (Marsau Scott/ Instagram)

Police said that the fight tool place inside a business on 4200 Oakwood Avenue. Police were alerted to the incident by a disturbance call. Deputies found Scott involved in the incident and he was arrested. He has been lodged in the Madison County jail. A mugshot of the Love & Marriage: Huntsville star also surfaced with this jail record from Madison County Jail.

As of now, the circumstances of the incident are unclear. It is unclear if anyone else has been arrested in the case. Scott, identified in the chargesheet by his full name Marsau Jevon Scott, has been charged with assault and harassment. Police told local media that the case is under investigation.

Who Is Marsau Scott? Marsau Scott appeared on the reality TV show Love & Marriage: Huntsville alongside his wife, LaTisha Scott. As of now, LaTisha, who is professionally a real estate developer, has not reacted to the news of Marsau's arrest.

But she seemed to hint about the toll it may have taken on her and the family via an Instagram Story shared just hours after the news of Marsau Scott broke. The post read, "As a mother, you are not replaceable. Let that sink in. So when you're thinking you're not enough, you're actually everything."

The post was accompanied by a song from Buddha Code called 'Moment of Peace.'

This story is being updated.