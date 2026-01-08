‘It’s official’: Reality TV star Spencer Pratt announces LA mayoral bid

He also confirmed the move on Instagram, writing, “Yes, it’s official. Papers are filed and the campaign is open.”

Reality TV personality Spencer Pratt has entered the race for Los Angeles mayor, announcing his candidacy during a protest marking one year since the deadly Pacific Palisades wildfire that destroyed his home.

According to the New York Post, Pratt revealed his plans at the “They Let Us Burn!” protest held in the Pacific Palisades. The demonstration focused on accountability for wildfire prevention and leadership failures.

The crowd responded with loud applause.

Speaking at the rally, Pratt said Los Angeles’ political system is “fundamentally broken,” the New York Post reported. He accused city and state leaders of protecting those in power while residents paid the price.

His wife, Heidi Montag, told the outlet the fire was not unavoidable and blamed what she described as “gross negligence” and a lack of accountability.

Push into politics USA Today reported that Pratt officially launched his “Pratt for Mayor 2026” campaign on Jan 7. The 42-year-old reality TV alum has frequently criticized Mayor Karen Bass and other officials on social media over the wildfire response.

During the protest, Pratt said his run is “not just a campaign,” but an effort to expose failures across Los Angeles politics.

Fire aftermath and election timeline The Palisades fire was part of a series of wind-driven blazes across Los Angeles County that forced at least 100,000 residents to evacuate.

Authorities confirmed 31 deaths, though researchers believe the total may be higher, USA Today reported.

The mayoral primary is set for June 2, with the general election scheduled for Nov 3.

Bass is seeking reelection and faces multiple challengers, including Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner.