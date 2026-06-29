Bella Hadid health update: Supermodel's plea to fans after tearful Lyme disease post; ‘In full truth…’

Bella Hadid has apologized to fans after an emotional social media post about her ongoing fight with Lyme disease left followers worried about her health, having also opened up about navigating “severe isolation and depression” while battling chronic illness. Bella Hadid poses on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival. (REUTERS)

Bella Hadid apologizes after fans express concern Following the response from fans, the 29-year-old returned to Instagram to reassure her followers and apologize for causing worry.

“I know it sounds jarring, but in full truth it's my reality so it's something I'm able to cope with to a capacity now,” she wrote. “I'm sorry if I startled anyone. This truly is an every day, ebb and (flow), for me for the past 15 years. I just had an overwhelming amount of emotion over not being able to do the things my mind is capable of setting, but my body is not capable of doing,” as per Tribune.

Hadid also expressed gratitude for the support she received, adding, “Every day is a new day and tomorrow I'm hoping for, God willing, a better one. I love you guys so much thank you for all of your support. I wasn't expecting it, but I'm truly grateful. I love you guys so much,”

In her earlier posts, Hadid had described the impact of the latest flare-up, saying she was "out of breath walking to the kitchen" and that taking a shower without fainting felt like “a really big accomplishment"

“Haven't been able to shake off this flare up... Slept 11 hours. Again... Took every protocol from any and every doctor I've seen. Still nothing helping,” she shared.

She also wrote, “I don't think there's a singular brain cell in there working and my last two are beefing with each other so I'm sorry if I ever told you on a bad day to journal I take it back and I'm sorry." In another message, Hadid explained that discussing her condition remained “intimidating and difficult” because “nothing feels certain” now that treatments and protocols that previously helped have stopped working.

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Bella Hadid opens up on isolation, depression and chronic illness The model, who was diagnosed with the chronic tick-borne illness in 2013 at the age of 16, had earlier opened up about her mental health “hardships” in a lengthy Instagram Story statement on Thursday. “I wish it wasn't so intimidating and difficult to explain the pain / exhaustion / fatigue / anxiety / brain fog / insecurities that come with chronic illness / co-infections / mental health trauma etc.,” she told her followers, according to Page Six.

Hadid gave a tearful update on her chronic illness battle and after describing what is “impossible [for others] to fully understand,” shared some bright spots in her day, a fuzzy poncho and gifts from a friend before following this up with a tearful selfie, as per Page Six.

“Slept 11 hours. Again… Took every protocol from any and every doctor I've ever seen. Still nothing helping,” she captioned the close-up shot. Hadid, who was “out of breath walking to the kitchen,” quipped that her "last two" brain cells were “beefing with each other." She continued, “I took a shower without fainting tho… so again, if you know you know … that felt like a really big accomplishment for me toda.”

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Hadid has previously spoken publicly about living with Lyme disease, which she says causes severe joint pain, anxiety, brain fog, extreme fatigue and other symptoms. As per Page Six, she had posted alarming photos of herself at the hospital in September 2025, captioning the carousel, “I'm sorry I always go MIA I love you guys.” Her sister Gigi Hadid commented hoping Bella would feel "as strong and good as [she] deserve[s]," while their mother, Yolanda Hadid, called Bella a “Lyme warrior”

During a 2023 hospitalization, Bella had written that being “sad and sick with the most blessings / privilege / opportunity / love around [her] was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever,” as per Page Six.

Her mother, Yolanda Hadid and brother, Anwar Hadid, have also been diagnosed with the chronic illness. Yolanda, who revealed Bella and Anwar's Lyme disease struggles in 2015, also suffers from the illness herself.