Fast and Furious actor Tyrese Gibson calls India trip 'life-changing', shares glimpses of spiritual sabbatical in Mumbai

On Saturday, Tyrese took to Instagram and shared a carousel of videos and photos. In one of the videos, he was seen wearing a kurta and performing aarti before an idol of Lord Ganesha. Another video showed him offering milk to a Shivling at a temple in Mumbai.

American actor and singer Tyrese Gibson , best known for his role in the Fast & Furious franchise, recently shared glimpses from his visit to India. The actor revealed that he is on a "spiritual sabbatical" in the country and described the experience as life-changing.

Along with the videos and photos, the actor penned a heartfelt note about his spiritual journey in India. He wrote, "I am back in India, and the journey continues… In 1959, Dr Martin Luther King Jr came to India as a pilgrim, not a tourist. He came to study the life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, whose philosophy of nonviolent resistance forever shaped the Civil Rights Movement. Dr King would later say that Jesus showed him the spirit of love, but Gandhi showed him the method. That journey changed history."

He added, "I've always wanted to learn how to meditate—to practise stillness, quiet the racing thoughts that sometimes bring anxiety, and pursue genuine peace of the mind, body, and spirit. That's a lifelong journey. Thank you to AMA for welcoming me with such love. I am deeply grateful and honoured. This experience was not only timely; it was truly life-changing. I genuinely believe this brother will one day receive the Nobel Peace Prize for his extraordinary work rescuing and protecting animals. Blessings upon blessings."

Tyrese revealed what made this trip even more special for him, saying, "What makes this trip even more meaningful is that I'm here in India with my childhood friend, Kenyatta, because of the incredible lifelong friendship that Vivaan and his childhood best friend, Sahil, still share. That story inspired this journey to India! Kenyatta and I have been best friends since we were eight years old. He fed me, protected me, and his parents, the Snowdens, opened their home to me and stood beside me through some of the hardest seasons of my childhood and teenage years."

He concluded, "Life has taught me something simple: when you're truly grateful, every day you're trying to figure out how to repay the people who stood beside you when you had nothing. Now here we are… together in Mumbai, India. Thank you to my brother @prabs.12. Your never-ending genius, wisdom, mentorship, and the extraordinary circles you move in continue to bless everyone connected to you. You're making your parents and your family incredibly proud. We're praying our way into purpose, impact, and what I believe will become culture-shifting, inspirational moments."

The final slide carried the caption, "Spiritual Sabbatical in India. The spiritual journey to become a better me continues."

Responding to those questioning his beliefs, Tyrese clarified that this was his second visit to India but the first time he had been able to embark on a spiritual journey. He added that he was determined to embrace meditation and experience the country's significant religious traditions.

He wrote, "I learned a lot. I was so overwhelmed and so at peace after doing everything they asked me to do. I had to sit still for almost 40 minutes. I just couldn't move because I felt the peace, the vibrations and the energy all over me. I don't think anybody who follows me could ever question my belief system, my religion, and the Lord Jesus Christ, whom I so proudly represent on a much bigger stage and platform than most of you ever will. I still have five more days here. Me and my lady @zelietimothy and @kingyatta365 are having a life-changing time, and it ain't nothing you can do about it. Amen, amen, amen. Thank you, Jesus, for everything!"