'Unfortunate accident': Tyrese Gibson offers condolences after his dogs kill neighbor’s spaniel

An arrest warrant has been issued for Fast and Furious actor Tyrese Gibson after a neighbor accused his dogs of killing a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, People reports. Authorities in Georgia said the 45-year-old star faces allegations that his four Cane Corsos attacked and fatally mauled the smaller dog earlier this month. Tyrese Gibson wanted by police after his dogs accused of fatally mauling neighbour's pet spaniel(Getty Images via AFP)

On September 18, Harrison Parker, who lives across the street from Gibson’s Buckhead property, called 911 after discovering his dog, Henry, lifeless in his driveway.

Court documents cited by People show the five-year-old spaniel had suffered puncture wounds and internal bleeding. Parker told WSB-TV 2, “I found my dog dead in my driveway. Not hearing him around, it’s just awful. He was one of the sweetest dogs and to have him get murdered is, it’s indescribable.”

Police said Parker’s yard had an invisible fence, but the Cane Corsos were allegedly roaming the neighborhood at the time of the attack. Doorbell footage also appeared to capture the dogs near the scene, according to reports.

Gibson's property searched amid allegations

Authorities carried out a search warrant on Gibson’s property on September 22. Fulton County Police told People that neither Gibson nor the dogs were at the residence when they arrived.

Documents reviewed by 11Alive and Fox5 Atlanta allege that Gibson had previously agreed to surrender the animals to Animal Services. However, when officials attempted to collect the dogs, the actor was not home. Captain Nicole Dwyer with Fulton County Animal Services said, “It is the negligence on his part as the homeowner and animal owner, just letting them roam free. And now they have killed an innocent animal.”

Gibson responds to accusations

Gibson responded to the allegations in a video he posted on Instagram on Tuesday. The clip included playful moments with his dogs playing with other smaller dogs. Watch here.

The actor, who plays Roman Pearce in the long-running film franchise, said in the video that his legal team is addressing the matter. He insisted he does not need to turn himself in and confirmed he is currently in Los Angeles with his family.

Gibson added that he was “heartbroken” over the death of Henry and wanted to resolve the issue, stressing that his dogs had never been involved in violence before.

The actor's lawyers told USA Today, “Mr. Tyrese Gibson extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog to this tragic incident that occurred while Mr. Gibson was away from his home. Upon learning of this unfortunate accident, Mr. Gibson immediately made the difficult decision to rehome his dogs to a safe and loving environment.” His lawyer further added that the actor was “cooperating fully with authorities."

