Tyrese Gibson arrested for failing to pay child support, claims there's conspiracy against him

Tyrese Gibson was arrested in court on Monday upon failing to provide child support to ex-wife Samantha Lee. Gibson was in a battle of providing child support for their 5-year-old daughter, Soraya, with his ex-wife. He appeared at the Fulton County, Ga., courtroom for the ongoing battle in front of Judge Kevin Farmer. Tyrese Gibson was arrested in the courtroom on Monday after not paying monthly child support. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The judge was reportedly tired of Gibson’s refusal to pay the child support amount of $10,000 per month which the former ordered to begin in April 2023. Gibson was hence arrested on the charge of contempt of court.

Tyrese Gibson's arrest in court

The Fast and Furious actor was placed in handcuffs upon failing to pay the child support and was taken out of the courtroom. The judge informed Gibson that he could steer clear of jail if he paid Lee $73,000 which also included $7,500 as fees for the latter’s attorney. The TGT singer is also figuring out ways to pay the owed debt, as reported by TMZ

Gibson warned his fans over the weekend about him being arrested during the upcoming child support hearing. He also accused Judge Farmer and his ex-wife’s legal consultants of conspiring together against him.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Gibson wrote, “Samantha’s lawyer Adam Gleklen and William Alexander who are besties with the judge Kevin M Farmer [ collusion ].” He added, “We are APPEALLING ALL OF HIS RULINGS AND ALREADY HAVE TRIED TO GET THIS JUDGE THROWN OFF THE BENCH TWICE….. The second time we tried to get him recused from the bench. [ He actually denied his own request to be thrown off the bench] …imagine that???”

Tyrese Gibson’s plea to the media

Gibson also reached out to several media outlets including The Post to file for media access to the hearings. He urged the media to ask for access to “see what Judge Farmer has in mind” for him. In the deleted Instagram post he wrote, “It’s pretty clear that they hate my guts, but I must remind them and everything about my life and my success. I’ve worked my ass off since I was 14 years old to get here.”

Gibson and Lee got married in 2017 and the next year they welcomed their daughter Soraya. The couple got divorced two years later. He also shares a 17-year-old daughter, Shayla, from his first marriage with Norma Mitchell. They were married from 2007 through 2009. In May Mitchell filed a lawsuit against the actor for defaming her and divulging private information about their daughter, Shayla on his social media.