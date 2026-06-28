Supergirl: Krypto's charm powers an otherwise familiar superhero tale starring Milly Alcock, Jason Momoa

The story revolves around Supergirl ( Milly Alcock ), who has all but given up on life and prefers to stay perpetually drunk. Her only source of comfort is Krypto, her loyal dog. One day, she crosses paths with Ruthye Marye Knoll, whose entire family has been slaughtered by Krem of the Yellow Hills. Determined to avenge them, Ruthye seeks Supergirl's help. During their encounter, Krem steals Supergirl's spaceship and shoots Krypto with a poisonous dart while he tries to stop him. Supergirl now has just three days to get the antidote from Krem himself. What follows is a race against time fueled by revenge and hope.

At first glance, Supergirl has a surprising resemblance to John Wick, the billion-dollar Keanu Reeves franchise. That saga began with the killing of John's beloved beagle. Here, Superman's cousin sets off to save her dog, Krypto. The emotional hook is in place from the outset. But does the film build on that and become an engaging superhero adventure? Let's find out.

At a crisp one hour and 42 minutes, the film rarely overstays it's welcome. It does a good job of establishing Supergirl's backstory and, more importantly, why Krypto means so much to her. He is the last living connection to her childhood and home, making their bond emotional. That core lands effectively. Krypto, despite being a fully CGI creation, has a distinct personality and is wonderfully executed, becoming the film's most endearing presence.

The film's pace rarely falters, ensuring there's seldom a dull moment. However, beneath the slick VFX and emotional stakes lies a story that feels familiar. The revenge arc unfolds much as you would expect, with few surprises along the way. While the journey remains engaging, the screenplay doesn't offer the kind of novelty or twists that elevate it beyond a conventional superhero film. The beats of the story prevent it from making you feel for the protagonist, something that Superman had excelled at. Also, Supergirl's own race against time mission somewhere takes a backseat as Ruthye's mission takes centre stage, thus making it feel inconsistent. Krypto virtually disappears for chunks of the runtime.

Overall, Milly Alcock proves she has the makings of a worthy Supergirl, balancing the character's rebellious streak with vulnerability. The visual effects are polished, and Krypto steals almost every scene he is in. If only the screenplay had matched that energy with a more compelling emotional arc. As it stands, Supergirl is an enjoyable one-time watch that entertains without becoming memorable.