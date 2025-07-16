James Gunn's Superman sparks 500% spike in dog adoptions in US, thanks to Krypto the superdog

American actor David Corenswet might headline James Gunn’s Superman, but it's Krypto the superdog who’s stealing hearts—and sparking real-life change. The CGI canine sidekick, inspired by GunnJames’ own rescue dog Ozu, has led to a spike in dog adoption in the US interest following the film’s release. A still from Superman

In the movie, Krypto plays a crucial role: he’s not exactly well-behaved, but he's fiercely loyal and unexpectedly helpful in combat. Despite his chaotic energy, he proves to be a reliable ally—and yes, the dog is perfectly fine by the end of the film. His on-screen presence clearly struck a chord with audiences.

As per a report by The Wrap, according to the dog training app Woofz, Google searches for “adopt a dog near me” rose by an astonishing 513% in the US after the movie’s opening weekend. The more specific query — rescue dog adoption near me — also jumped by 163%, showing a surge in interest in giving shelter dogs a second chance.

Krypto himself is based on James Gunn’s own pup, Ozu. In an interview, James had revealed that he adopted Ozu while writing Superman and struggled with training him. That sparked an idea in his head: What if this unruly dog had superpowers? From there, Krypto’s character took shape.

Woofz also reported a 31% rise in adopt a puppy searches, and even breed-specific interest saw a huge uptick—adopt a schnauzer spiked 299%, as Krypto appears to be modeled after a Schnauzer-terrier mix, just like Ozu.

“Adoption is a real commitment. The hype will fade, but your dog will stay, so make sure you’re ready to give them the time, care, and training they need and deserve,” said Woofz CEO Natalia Shahmetova in a statement.

In partnership with an American adoption agency, makers Warner Bros. also covered adoption fees between July 1–10, leading up to the film’s premiere on Friday, last week.

This isn’t the first time a James Gunn project has had a positive impact on the animal community. In 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 received praise from PETA for spotlighting the cruelty of animal testing. Now, with Superman, it seems Krypto is flying the flag for animal welfare—one wagging tail at a time.