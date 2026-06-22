Australian actor Milly Alcock, 26, is still adjusting to the global attention that comes with playing one of DC’s most iconic superheroes. Alcock stars as Kara Zor-El, better known as Supergirl, in director Craig Gillespie’s upcoming film, Supergirl. “There is something quite reaffirming about knowing that my work is having an impact on other people, and that they’re really enjoying it and wanting to invest in me as a performer,” she tells us, adding, “I became an actor because I absolutely adore acting and escaping.” Milly Alcock on Supergirl’s global reach: It's daunting and overwhelming but at the end of the day, I’m still just me

While she appreciates the excitement surrounding the character and the project, she says fame has done little to alter her sense of self. Calling the experience a “duality”, she says, “It’s also an incredibly daunting and overwhelming experience because, at the end of the day, I’m still just me. You don’t suddenly wake up and think, ‘Okay, now I’m this person.’ You’re still you. So it’s kind of a duality of those two things.”