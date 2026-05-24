Which countries are affected by Trump's new Green Card plan? Here's what we know

A new immigration policy update under the Trump Administration is fueling anxiety among immigrant communities after the introduction of procedural changes for green card applicants.

Recent changes in U.S. immigration policy mandate that temporary visa holders apply for green cards from their home countries(X/@USAndIndia)

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In an effort to tighten immigration regulations, the Trump administration declared on May 22 that the majority of temporary visa holders must now leave the country and apply for green cards from their own country.

Visitors, temporary employees, and students who are already in the country will typically need to undergo consular processing overseas and will no longer be able to change their status domestically.

The adjustment comes amid backlogs and uncertainty throughout the immigration system and impacts an already-existing pipeline of applicants.

Read more: Why is Trump forcing green card applicants to leave the US first?

Which country's immigrants are the worst hit?

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{{^usCountry}} Not every nation will experience the effects of the new rule by the Trump Administration equally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Not every nation will experience the effects of the new rule by the Trump Administration equally. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The impact of the rule change is likely to be greatest on those nations that send the greatest number of green card recipients. More applicants from these countries rely on paths that may require status adjustment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The impact of the rule change is likely to be greatest on those nations that send the greatest number of green card recipients. More applicants from these countries rely on paths that may require status adjustment {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the Office of Homeland Security Statistics' latest publicly accessible data, at least 199 countries granted green cards in fiscal year 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Office of Homeland Security Statistics' latest publicly accessible data, at least 199 countries granted green cards in fiscal year 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The regions with the highest percentages of green card holders in 2023 were Asia and North America, followed by South America, Europe, and Africa. Since more applications from these nations pass through the immigration system each year, it is anticipated that these places will be among those most impacted by the new policy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The regions with the highest percentages of green card holders in 2023 were Asia and North America, followed by South America, Europe, and Africa. Since more applications from these nations pass through the immigration system each year, it is anticipated that these places will be among those most impacted by the new policy. {{/usCountry}}

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Data from 2023 shows that, at roughly 180,500, immigrants from Mexico received the most Green cards from within the United States.

Cuba (81,600) and India (78,100) follow Mexico in the second and third positions. Other countries include the Dominican Republic, China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Brazil and El Salvador.

Read more: US walks back on some aspects after ‘leave country’ rule to seek Green Cards

How does it affect the immigrants?

Adjustment of status is the method by which many individuals who are already in the United States can apply for a green card without having to leave the country.

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By redefining it as an "extraordinary" exception rather than a regular choice, the new regulation drastically restricts that path for the immigrants already in the US.

People who entered the nation on temporary visas, such as students (F-1), skilled workers (H-1B), intra-company transferees (L-1), and tourists (B-1/B-2), will typically not be able to convert to permanent residency under the new policy without first leaving the country.

Zach Kahler, a spokesman for USCIS, stated that the change will make the system "fairer and more efficient" by deterring people from staying in the country following a refusal.

The measure, according to the Department of Homeland Security, ends "abuse" of the system.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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