White House breaks a years long Christmas tradition, there won't be any hanging stockings this year

The White House has reportedly decided not to continue an annual Christmas tradition this year – hanging stockings for President Joe Biden's grandchildren. This comes four months after Biden acknowledged for the first time that he has a seventh grandchild.

Christmas trees are seen in the East Room looking towards the Cross Hall during the media preview for the 2023 Holidays at the White House in Washington, DC on November 27, 2023 (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Biden acknowledged the existence of his seventh grandchild, five-year-old Navy Joan Roberts, only in July this year. Navy is reportedly the daughter of Biden's son Hunter Biden and ex-stripper Lunden Roberts.

White House's 2023 Christmas decorations

First Lady Jill Biden unveiled the White House’s Christmas decorations for this year on Monday, November 27, in a ceremony. While various themed trees, rooms and displays were part of the decoration, the fireplace in the White House State Dining Room had no stockings displayed. Instead, there were garland and toy soldier robots, New York Post reported.

"The holidays offer a time for reflection and a break from our hurried lives, a season to be fully present with our friends and our families," Jill said. "It's also a season of gratitude."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jill said the decorations were like bringing the "magic wonder and the joy of the holidays" together to recreate Santa's workshop, but she did not mention anything about the stockings being absent.

Joe Biden’s seventh grandchild

Biden had for years not acknowledged that he had a seventh grandchild. Even in April, Biden claimed at a White House "take your child to work day" event that he has six grandchildren. "I have six grandchildren, and I'm crazy about them. And I speak to them every single day. Not a joke," he said.

For a long time, Hunter had denied that he was Navy’s father. However, a 2019 DNA test proved he actually was. Finally, on July 28, the president said in a statement to Fox News Digital, “Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward. This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter. Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON