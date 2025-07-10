White House under tornado threat? Massive warning issued in Washington DC; videos emerge

Live cams from outside the White House showed heavy rain and strong winds amid a tornado warning in Washington, DC and surrounding areas on Wednesday, including parts of Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties in Maryland. This alert, accompanied by Flash Flood Warnings for the region, was part of a severe weather event driven by thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, heavy rain, and damaging winds. White House and Washington DC are under a tornado warning(X)

Tornado Warning Details

Issued: 7:21 PM EDT, July 9, 2025, until 10:30 PM EDT.

Conditions: Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing 1.5–3.5 inches of rain already, with an additional 0.5–1.5 inches possible at rates of 1–2 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Affected Areas: Hampstead, Manchester, Millers, Lineboro, Freeland, Bentley Springs, Maryland Line, Norrisville.

Impact: Flash flooding of small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses, and other low-lying or poorly drained areas.

Baltimore-Washington Metro Area

The Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Carroll, Northwestern Baltimore, and Harford Counties is part of a broader severe weather event affecting the Mid-Atlantic, as detailed in previous warnings for Baltimore, Washington DC, and Columbia.

Howard and South Central Carroll Counties (including Columbia): Issued at 6:06 PM EDT, until 9:15 PM EDT, with 1–3 inches of rain fallen and 1–2 inches more expected at 1–2 inches per hour. Affected areas include Columbia, Eldersburg, Sykesville.

Washington DC, Montgomery County, Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church: Issued at 5:44 PM EDT, until 8:45 PM EDT, with 1–3 inches of rain at rates of 1–2 inches in 20 minutes.

Flood Watch: A broader Flood Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT, July 10, 2025, for Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Northern and Southern Baltimore Counties, Carroll, Harford, and other areas, with rainfall rates up to 2–3 inches per hour possible along the I-95 corridor.

Tornado Threat: A Tornado Warning was issued earlier onWednesday, for Washington DC and parts of Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties until 7:00 PM EDT, with strong rotation near Howard University.