White House unveils limited edition ‘patriot passport’ with Trump's portrait for US' 250th anniversary | Video

The White House on Tuesday (local time) unveiled the limited edition ‘Patriot passport’ featuring a portrait of United States President Donald Trump on the inside cover.

The limited edition 'patriotic passport' of US has a regular deep blue cover outside but a Trump portrait on its inside cover.(X/@WhiteHouse)

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The new passport design by the US state department under Trump administration has been introduced to commemorate the country's 250 years of independence.

“Patriot passport unlocked. Limited edition. Stamped for America 250,” the White House wrote as it shared a first look of the passport.

Later, it shared a small glimpse into what the passport may look like, with a regular deep blue cover outside but a Trump portrait on its inside cover. The White House captioned the video with just the flag of the USA.

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{{^usCountry}} According to White House spokesperson Olivia Wales, the "new patriotic passport design provides yet another great way Americans can join in the spectacular celebrations for America's 250th birthday". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to White House spokesperson Olivia Wales, the "new patriotic passport design provides yet another great way Americans can join in the spectacular celebrations for America's 250th birthday". {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She also said that Trump "continues to proudly lead a renewal of national pride and patriotism during our historic semiquincentennial celebration." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also said that Trump "continues to proudly lead a renewal of national pride and patriotism during our historic semiquincentennial celebration." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in an interview with NBC News, “As the United States celebrates America’s 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed US Passports to commemorate this historic occasion." 'You'd be speaking French' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in an interview with NBC News, “As the United States celebrates America’s 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed US Passports to commemorate this historic occasion." 'You'd be speaking French' {{/usCountry}}

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The new limited edition US ‘patriot passport’ was unveiled during United Kingdom's King Charles III and Queen Camilla's visit to the US.

At White House state dinner on Tuesday, King Charles quipped that without the British, Americans would be “speaking French”.

"You recently commented, Mr. President, that if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German. Dare I say that, if it wasn't for us, you'd be speaking French," King Charles said.

He was referring to Trump's remarks during the Davos summit in January during which, Trump said that without US' help in World War II, "you'd be speaking German and a little Japanese."

King Charles speech at the state dinner was full of jokes and historical references, with him saying at one point that he noticed the “readjustments” to the White House east wing, where Trump is building a ballroom.

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In a reference to when British soldiers torched the White House in 1814, Charles joked, “I am sorry to say that we British, of course, made our own attempt at real estate redevelopment of the White House in 1814.”

He also made a reference to the Boston Tea Party, saying that the dinner was “a very considerable improvement" on that.

Trump also praised King Charles's speech and said, "he got the Democrats to stand -- I've never been able to do that."

Both the leaders also discussed the war in Iran, which is under a ceasefire for now. During his address, Trump said that King Charles did not want Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Sharma ...Read More Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV. Read Less

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