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White House World Cup chief defends visa ban for Somali referee, Iranians

White House World Cup chief defends visa ban for Somali referee, Iranians

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 01:37 am IST
AFP |
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The head of the White House Task Force for the World Cup on Tuesday defended the decision not to grant visas to a Somali referee and some support staff for the Iranian team.

White House World Cup chief defends visa ban for Somali referee, Iranians

"To this point we've had 35 teams that have come into the United States," Andrew Giuliani, the executive director of the task force, said at an event hosted by the Atlantic Council in Washington.

"No players, no coaches have been denied," Giuliani said. "There have been some officials that have been denied, and for good reason."

"We're striking that balance between making sure that any bad actors that...try to come into the country under the guise of the World Cup will not get access to the United States," he added.

Giuliani, the son of former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, was asked specifically about the decision to bar Somali referee Omar Artan from entering the country.

- 'For very good reason' -

Giuliani said "all the Iranian coaching staff is coming in" but there are "some Iranian officials that are not coming in again for very good reason."

He said he "can't get into the particulars" but "there are some people that claim that they are coaches that may not be coaches."

Giuliani said Trump wants to make sure that there is a "level playing field" for all of the teams taking part in the World Cup "while also making sure that people that are directly working, let's say, with the IRGC have no ability to access the United States of America."

The White House envoy also said there were currently "no credible threats" to the tournament but the intelligence community is "tripled down" and will continue to monitor the situation "between now and whenever the final goal is scored on July 19."

cl/jgc

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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