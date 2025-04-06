White House's latest deportation video sparks a row: ‘Na na na…’

A video posted by the White House on its official X account has sparked widespread condemnation, with critics accusing the Trump administration of dehumanizing vulnerable immigrants. The video, which shows detained migrants being processed for deportation, was set to the catchy and upbeat 1983 pop hit "Na Na Hey Hey (Kiss Him Goodbye)" by the UK group Bananarama. US Transportation Command supports Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation flights by providing military airlift, Fort Bliss, Texas,.(AFP)

The footage showed individuals lined up, escorted by border patrol agents, with the caption playing off the song’s famous chorus: "Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye." The celebratory tone of the post, which seemed to mock the migrants’ suffering, has drawn harsh criticism from social media users and advocacy groups.

Social media reacts

"This is ghoulish behavior. Sociopathic. Shame on you," one X user wrote in response. Another chimed in: "It would be great if you guys stopped with the dehumanizing posts! It’s disgusting."

Others were more forceful in their condemnation, with one user calling it "state-sponsored dehumanization—with a soundtrack," adding, "Weaponizing suffering. Mocking lives torn apart. Celebrating cruelty like it’s a game show. This is how fascism talks when it thinks no one can stop it. We see you. And we will stop you."

In a statement, the White House defended the video, citing a sharp decline in illegal immigration at the southern border. "In March, the US Border Patrol encountered just 7,181 illegal immigrants at the southern border, a 95% decrease from 2024 and a 97% decrease from 2022," the statement noted. This statistic highlights the success of the administration’s immigration policies, according to the White House.

Trump admin's ‘controversial’ use of pop culture

However, the video’s release is not the first time the Trump administration has faced backlash over its use of pop culture in its immigration messaging. Last month, a similar video featuring Semisonic’s 1998 hit "Closing Time" was also met with controversy. The video, which showed a man being deported while "Closing Time" played in the background, seemed to mock the deportation process. The White House tweeted, "Closing time, you don't have to go home, but you can't stay here," quoting a line from the song, which is often played at bars signaling the end of the night.

Semisonic quickly distanced themselves from the video, stating that they had not authorized the use of their song. "We did not authorize or condone the White House’s use of our song in any way. And no, they didn’t ask... The song is about joy and possibilities and hope, and they have missed the point entirely," the band said in a statement.

Semisonic joins a growing list of artists, including Guns N' Roses, Beyoncé, and Rihanna, who have objected to the Trump administration’s use of their music in videos that align with its controversial immigration policies.

White House's defence

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the administration’s stance, saying the video accurately reflected President Trump’s approach to immigration. "Our entire government clearly is leaning into the message of the President," Leavitt said.

President Trump has made cracking down on illegal immigration one of the central pillars of his administration, pledging to carry out one of the largest deportations in history. Reports indicate that the administration has arrested around 33,000 illegal immigrants and deported hundreds of others, though the use of controversial tactics and imagery has continued to draw intense scrutiny and backlash.