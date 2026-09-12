Who are Brielle, Ariana, and Kaia? Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's children in focus amid allegations against KJ

KJ Biermann has been publicly in the crosshairs of law enforcement since allegations of sexual assault first surfaced against him. KJ, 15, is the son of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and former NFL player Kroy Biermann.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann (Twitter)

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On September 11, Friday, the case escalated as KJ Biermann appeared at Georgia's Fulton County Superior Court. The court documents reportedly revealed number of other allegations against the 15-year-old. Kim Zoliciac, however, denied the earlier charges. No separate statement has come from her or her ex-husband, Kroy Biermann in the wake of the recent allegations.

KJ Biermann has been charged with seven felony counts, including aggravated assault and aggravated sexual battery against a female classmate at an Atlanta, Georgia gym.

What has been particularly striking in the new allegations is that it is reportedly directed at a member of the Zolciak-Biermann family. At the hearing, Deputy District Attorney Caitlin McGillicuddy revealed that investigators found videos of KJ engaging in sexual penetration with a "minor family member under the age of 12."

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According to McGillicuddy, videos of "multiple" such encounters were found in which the 15-year-old was found using “predatory, derogatory” language towards the victim. No details whatsoever have been released about the victims' relationship with Kroy Biermann.

McGillicuddy also revealed that KJ was charged in a previous case of sexual battery against a victim under the age of 16 in October 2025. When the next incident involving the family member was reported, he was placed under court supervision.

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Despite the explosive allegations, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Melynee Leftridge granted bond to KJ. However, the explosive allegations against the 15-year-old have sparked interest in the family of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann.

In this article, we will take a look at that.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak's Children

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have six children - only four of them are biological. Kim’s eldest daughters, Brielle (29) and Ariana (24), were born before her relationship with Kroy.

Also read: Has KJ Biermann been released from jail? What are the charges against Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's son?

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Zolciak and Biermann's four children: KJ (15), Kash (14) and twins Kaia and Kane (12) born in November 2013. Kaia is their only biological daughter.

Brielle and Ariana became reality-TV personalities. KJ and Kash have pursued football in high school. Twins Kaia and Kane are still young and maintain a private profile.

However, the allegations at the bond hearing of KJ Biermann have brought their life back attention. “This would now mark the second time he has been charged with an offense of a sexual nature of a very serious kind which involves female victims,” Prosecutor McGillicuddy said about KJ.