Who are Hilinaikailimakualopali Keeno and Thomas Malone? Kailua shooting accused and victim details

An arrest has been made after the shooting near the Kailua Fall Festival in Hawaii on Saturday. Hilinaikailimakualopali Keeno has been arrested for the shooting that left Thomas Malone dead.

A woman was arrested for the Kailua shooting where Thomas Malone was killed. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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Honolulu Police Department had earlier said that the shooting came after an argument between two groups at the music festival and continued when they were in the parking lot of a Target store.

The investigation remains active and footage from areas near the Target parking lot at 345 Hahani Street are being accessed too, for information that might help the case.

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Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about Hilinaikailimakualopali Keeno and Thomas Malone.

Who is Hilinaikailimakualopali Keeno?

A female suspect was identified in the shooting and arrested. Honolulu Civil Beat identified her as Hilinaikailimakualopali Keeno.

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{{^usCountry}} She's a 24-year-old who was arrested for the shooting. Keeno has been charged with murder in the second degree, use of a firearm, and keeping a pistol, as per the records. She reportedly has no previous criminal records. Who was Thomas Malone? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She's a 24-year-old who was arrested for the shooting. Keeno has been charged with murder in the second degree, use of a firearm, and keeping a pistol, as per the records. She reportedly has no previous criminal records. Who was Thomas Malone? {{/usCountry}}

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Thomas C. Malone, 30, was identified as the victim. He's from Kaneohe. Malone died of a gunshot wound to the neck and his death was ruled a homicide.

Malone was the son of Michael Buntenbah, who used to be an associate for crime boss Mike Miske. Over the weekend, cars were reportedly seen lined up outside Buntenbah’s Kāneʻohe home.

Michael Buntenbah Malone, Thomas' father, is now known for owning the Defend Hawaii clothing line brand, but at one time was one of Miske's top lieutenants, as per Honolulu Civil Beat. He pleaded guilty in 2022 to a single count of conspiracy to commit assault in aid of racketeering, which was during his time as a bouncer for Miske between 2012 and 2016.

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After pleading guilty, he was released into the custody of his son, Thomas Malone. In early 2024, Buntenbah, Malone, and another of his sons, along with other men were seen assaulting a restaurateur in Waikiki's International Marketplace. Despite being caught on tape, Malone was never charged in the incident. In fact, he has no criminal charges apart from traffic violations, the publication reported.

Malone's ex-wife reportedly accused him of beating and threatening her, including with firearms. He denied the allegations but there was a restraining order against him, set to expire in 2028. As per the report, Malone told the court he worked construction jobs for cash, and lived with his father without a consistent source of income. The report further noted that Malone had put in court records that he struggled with drug addiction.