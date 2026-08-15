Who are Lindsay Clancy's parents? All we know about Michael and Paula Musgrove as Connecticut couple avoids spotlight

Michael and Paula Musgrove, the parents of Lindsay Clancy, who is charged with the murder of her three children in Massachusetts, have largely avoided the growing media attention focused on their daughter over the past three years.

Michael and Paula Musgrove, the parents of Lindsay Clancy, who is accused of killing her children, leave the Plymouth Superior courthouse in Plymouth, Massachusetts, U.S., July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (REUTERS)

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Additionally, the couple's friends and relatives have played a significant role in protecting them from public scrutiny, as per CT Insider.

Lindsay Clancy trial: Who are Michael and Paula Musgrove?

The Musgroves continue to reside in the tranquil Wallingford neighborhood where Lindsay and her sister, Allison, spent their childhood. John Roarke, a retired firefighter from New Haven and a neighbor on Pogmore Drive, was among the limited number of individuals in the community willing to discuss the family openly.

Deep Dive What is known about the Musgroves' response to their grandchildren's deaths? The Musgroves, Lindsay Clancy's parents, have largely avoided media attention and have not publicly discussed their response to the loss of their grandchildren, despite attending court hearings. How have local residents described Michael and Paula Musgrove? Local residents have described Michael and Paula Musgrove as good, hard-working, and regular, middle-class people who took good care of their children. What kind of support have Lindsay Clancy's parents provided during her trial? Michael and Paula Musgrove have expressed their love and support for Lindsay Clancy, highlighting their commitment to stand by her during the trial.

"They're good people — good, hard-working, regular, middle class people," Roarke told CT Insider on Tuesday. "They took good care of their kids."

Another resident, Marlene Devaney, depicted a community characterized by a tight-knit group of children. "It was a great neighborhood bringing up kids," Devaney remarked.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Lindsay Clancy update: Key takeaways from testimony in 3rd week murder trial, ‘Controlling, manipulative behavior' Lindsay Clancy's parents avoid media calls {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Lindsay Clancy update: Key takeaways from testimony in 3rd week murder trial, ‘Controlling, manipulative behavior' Lindsay Clancy's parents avoid media calls {{/usCountry}}

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Information regarding the Musgroves and their response to the loss of their grandchildren has been limited. The couple did not respond to several calls made this week, and other relatives were either unavailable or chose not to participate in interviews.

A woman, whose spouse played alongside Michael Musgrove in the Wallingford Girls Softball League during the early 2000s, mentioned that they were close friends. However, she noted that her husband would refrain from discussing the Musgroves.

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According to records from the Wallingford assessor, the Musgroves have resided in their 1,849-square-foot residence since its construction in 1996. The property is valued at $438,300, as per the records.

Lindsay Clancy completed her education at Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford in 2007, subsequently enrolling at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, where she earned a bachelor's degree in biology in 2012, as per a university representative.

The 36-year-old nurse is asserting what is typically referred to as an "insanity defense" regarding the tragic deaths of her children, Cora, aged 5, Dawson, aged 3, and 8-month-old Callan, who were found strangled with exercise bands in their Duxbury, Massachusetts home on January 24, 2023.

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Clancy's parents have been present at her court hearings but have refrained from making extensive public statements.

‘We love our daughter very much,’ says Lindsay Clancy mother

In February, outside the Plymouth, Massachusetts courthouse, the Musgroves expressed their support for Clancy, affirming that she is cherished by her family.

"She's a loving mother, she always will be," Paula Musgrove mentioned.

"We love our daughter very much and we're here to support her in any way we can," Michael Musgrove stated.

In a prior interview, Emily Ottens, a fellow resident of Pogmore Drive, remarked, "Her parents are wonderful people. They're very nice."

The Musgroves are expected to provide testimony in support of their daughter, alongside the parents of Patrick Clancy, Lindsay's ex-husband and the father of the three murdered children, as well as residents of Wallingford who have been acquainted with Lindsay Clancy for many years.

Michael Musgrove's profile

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A neighbor mentioned that Michael Musgrove is a supporter of the Boston Red Sox. Records state that both he and his wife were issued Social Security numbers in Massachusetts, and property documents reveal that the couple once owned a single-family residence in Lunenburg, Massachusetts, which they sold for $162,000 in 1994 prior to purchasing the Wallingford home for approximately $173,000.

Michael Musgrove's LinkedIn profile indicates that he is employed in sales at a subsidiary of Lifetouch, a national organization known for its focus on student portraits.

The message on Musgrove's phone states that he is associated with “Lifetouch school photos.” Attempts to contact a company representative on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

No employment details were available for Paula Musgrove.