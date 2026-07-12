Who could replace Lindsey Graham? How South Carolina will choose the next US senator

The U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham died at the age of 71, as his office confirmed the news in a statement posted on social media. His office said he died on Saturday evening after a "brief and sudden illness."

Who could replace Lindsey Graham? Here's how South Carolina will choose a temporary senator (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File) (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

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Graham was a Republican senator from South Carolina. He first entered the U.S. Senate in 2002 after serving in the U.S. House of Representatives. He also ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, according to KCRA 3 report. After ending his presidential campaign, Graham became one of President Donald Trump's closest political allies.

What happens to Graham's Senate seat now?

South Carolina law says Governor Henry McMaster will appoint a temporary replacement to Graham's Senate seat. The temporary senator will serve until January 3 next year. The governor has the power to choose almost anyone who meets the legal requirements.

Unlike some other states, South Carolina law does not require the governor to appoint someone from Graham's Republican Party. This means Gov. Henry McMaster has broad freedom in deciding who the temporary senator will be, according to the report by KCRA 3.

How will the permanent replacement be chosen?

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{{^usCountry}} Graham was running for reelection and had already won the Republican nomination earlier this year. Because he died before the election, Republicans now have to choose a new Senate candidate. A special Republican primary election must be held to pick a new GOP nominee, according to FOX Carolina. The filing period for candidates could begin as early as July 21. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Graham was running for reelection and had already won the Republican nomination earlier this year. Because he died before the election, Republicans now have to choose a new Senate candidate. A special Republican primary election must be held to pick a new GOP nominee, according to FOX Carolina. The filing period for candidates could begin as early as July 21. {{/usCountry}}

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The special Republican primary must be held by August 11. If no candidate wins enough votes, a runoff election will be held two weeks later. The Republican winner will then face Democratic candidate Dr. Annie Andrews in the November general election.

What did Annie Andrews say?

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Democratic candidate Dr. Annie Andrews expressed sympathy to Graham's family after his death. She said her condolences were with Graham's family, friends, staff and everyone mourning his death, as per the statement by Annie Andrews. Andrews praised Graham's military service as a JAG officer and Air Force Colonel. She also thanked him for serving South Carolina and urged people to put politics aside while remembering him.

Why is a replacement needed?

The U.S. Constitution requires Senate vacancies to be filled, but each state decides how the process works. In 46 U.S. states, governors can appoint a temporary senator until voters elect someone permanently, according to the report by KCRA 3.

Kentucky, North Dakota, Rhode Island and Wisconsin are the four states that do not allow temporary appointments and instead wait for a special election. No matter which system is used, voters eventually choose the person who serves the rest of the Senate term.

Who could replace Lindsey Graham?

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No official replacement has been announced yet. The first decision now rests with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, who will appoint a temporary senator, as reported by FOX Carolina. The permanent Republican nominee will then be selected through a special GOP primary, and that person will compete against Democrat Dr. Annie Andrews in the November election.