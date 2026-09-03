Who is Amanda Finch? ‘Fake pregnancy’ accusations slammed as online row grows; ‘most people do not think…'

A woman identified as Amanda Finch has been accused online of faking her pregnancy, and has now responded via a Facebook post.

Amanda Finch has been accused of faking her pregnancy. (Facebook/Amanda Finch)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The online row began to grow since September 1, as several people began to post about Finch on X.

One profile wrote “Amanda Finch claims she is 11 months pregnant after she slept with a 53 year old man named Joe Morena…Amanda lost parental rights to her three children in 2020. They were 11, 7 and 2 at the time. She appealed, but the termination was upheld by a Court of Appeals in 2024."

Another added “​Amanda Finch has drawn widespread attention after claiming she is 62 days past her due date with twins, alleging that multiple medical professionals have refused to deliver them. While she has shared photos of her stomach and images she claims are ultrasounds, the uploads do not clearly indicate an active pregnancy.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

While the claims about Amanda could not be independently verified, there are records of one Amanda L. Finch losing custody of her three children – identified by the initials K.W., M.W., and J.F. The case is from 2024, which the X post also claims. HT.com could not verify with certainty whether the two Amandas are the same.

Amid the row over Amanda Finch's claims, she has slammed accusers in a lengthy Facebook post.

Amanda Finch slams accusers

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Finch wrote on Facebook “I am sharing this as a progression from September 18, 2025 up until August 17, 2026. Why am I sharing? Because some of you people whether friends, followers, or non-followers are extremely rude! Everyone is entitled to their opinion, as it is a human right, but you’re not always free from the consequence of those rights. That is where accountability and responsibility come in! I mean they are always there as well, but most people do not think about the implications of their words, nor their actions.”

She added “I’m mainly posting it because my kids and their friends and boyfriends and family come on my page as well and they have been through hell and back, literally, and still standing also, but they should not be defending me, nor should they be defending themselves! I am appreciative of the ones who know and are supportive or quiet, or at least know how to form a question without passivity or assumptions and know how to accept an answer!”

“The amount of shares is astronomical in the last few days, and while that is great, if it’s for the right reasons, much of it has not been and not of my own doing! My kids have seen some of the posts people have reposted and videos that have been made and posted on Tik Tok and it’s been brought to my attention, and I’m truly appalled at what some of you all have done! They do not need the added stress so stop!,” Finch also said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She then concluded “It’s okay to question, respectfully! It is okay to be unsure, respectfully! It is okay to disagree, respectfully! It is not okay to slander, defame, conspire, be fraudulent, commit libel, discredit without just cause, be disrespectful, de downright hateful, involve others in a hate crime or speech, share personal information without consent, or act as tho you know something you know nothing about! Be Better! Do Better! And Live with Purpose!.”

Who is Amanda Finch?

Amanda Finch is from Ruckersville in Virginia and lives in Charlottesville now, as per her Facebook profile. It also notes she attended Stone Bridge High School from 2000 to 2004.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Amanda lists Makenna and Jaidyn as her daughters. The court case against Amanda L Finch noted two of her children's initials were M.W. and J.F. which could indicate Makenna and Jaidyn, but the children have not been named in the documents and it cannot be said with certainty if they're the ones referred to.