Who is Ashley Gonzalez? Houston police fire officer over 'disgusting, unacceptable' racist rant

The Houston Police Department (HPD) has terminated Officer Ashley Gonzalez after a viral social media video showed her making racist remarks. HPD confirmed on Friday that Gonzalez is “no longer an employee of the department,” adding that it holds officers to the “highest standards of integrity and conduct.”

Officer Ashley Gonzalez terminated following investigation into widely circulated social media rant by the Houston Police Department. (Ashley Gonzalez (L) and the emblem of Houston PD)(X)

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The department said she was relieved of duty immediately after the incident surfaced, and an internal investigation was conducted “as fast as legally possible” under civil service laws.

Read more: What did Ashley Gonzalez say? Houston PD officer suspended for alleged 'racist rant' video

Viral video sparks investigation

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{{^usCountry}} In several clips shared on Instagram, Gonzalez was seen speaking to the camera while seated in a car, using derogatory remarks and a racial epithet about African-Americans while talking about an incident took place when she wasn't on duty. She reportedly said that she "felt good" about making racist remarks against Black people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In several clips shared on Instagram, Gonzalez was seen speaking to the camera while seated in a car, using derogatory remarks and a racial epithet about African-Americans while talking about an incident took place when she wasn't on duty. She reportedly said that she "felt good" about making racist remarks against Black people. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She said, “The amount of times that I will always and forever say that I f-----g hate n******. Oh my god I f-----g I f-----g hate c*****. Like I hate y'all like you like I don't f-----g know We were slaves isn't that I don't give a f--k n***** like for a f-----g reason you guys were f-----g slaves.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said, “The amount of times that I will always and forever say that I f-----g hate n******. Oh my god I f-----g I f-----g hate c*****. Like I hate y'all like you like I don't f-----g know We were slaves isn't that I don't give a f--k n***** like for a f-----g reason you guys were f-----g slaves.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gonzalez is also heard admitting on another video that she targeted African-Americans using her position as a law enforcement officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gonzalez is also heard admitting on another video that she targeted African-Americans using her position as a law enforcement officer. {{/usCountry}}

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Initially, Gonzalez was placed on leave and required to surrender her badge and firearm while the department verified the video and conducted its investigation.

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Zero tolerance stance and possible next steps

City officials backed the decision to terminate Gonzalez, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy toward racism in public service. Houston Mayor John Whitmire described the remarks as “outrageous and reprehensible,” supporting the department’s swift action.

Police Chief J. Noe Diaz Jr. also strongly condemned the conduct, stating, “The behavior exhibited by Ashley Gonzalez was abhorrent, disgusting, and entirely unacceptable,” adding that it is “deeply disturbing and has no place in law enforcement or in our community.”

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However, according to the City of Houston, under Texas law, dismissed officers can appeal their firing before a civil service commission, which has the authority to review disciplinary actions and, in some cases, reinstate employees.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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