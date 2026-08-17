Who is Brian Hickerson? Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend and their troubled relationship

Actor Hayden Panettiere has died at the age of 36. She was best known for her roles in popular television series including “Heroes” and “Nashville.”

What we know about her death

Hayden Panettiere passed away at the age of 36. (REUTERS)

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According to TMZ, Panettiere died earlier Sunday. She and her on-and-off boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, had reportedly flown from Los Angeles to the South on Saturday.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that police responded to an incident involving Panettiere on Sunday. An investigation is ongoing, and her cause of death has not been revealed.

Deep Dive What led to the troubled relationship between Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson? Hayden Panettiere's relationship with Brian Hickerson was troubled due to instances of domestic violence, including Hickerson's 2020 arrest for abusing her. They reconnected after his release from prison in 2021. How did Hayden Panettiere's struggles with mental health impact her life? Hayden Panettiere faced significant challenges with mental health, including postpartum depression and substance addiction, which she openly discussed in her memoir. These struggles affected her personal life and led her to relinquish custody of her daughter. Why was Hayden Panettiere's death significant in the context of her career and personal struggles? Hayden Panettiere's death at age 36 drew attention to her successful career and the ongoing challenges she faced with mental health and addiction, emphasizing the importance of addressing these issues within the entertainment industry and beyond.

Panettiere’s father, Skip, confirmed her death in a statement provided to ABC News.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” his statement said.

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Brian Hickerson hails from South Carolina. He moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in real estate and acting. He and Hayden Panettiere began dating in 2018 but later broke up.

In 2020, Hickerson was arrested for domestic violence following a reported physical altercation with Panettiere. They reconnected in 2021 after his release from prison.

Earlier this year, Panettiere and Hickerson were spotted together again after arriving in Los Angeles. At the time, a source told Just Jared they were just friends.

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In May, Hickerson publicly acknowledged that he had abused Panettiere.

“Man, I mean, I think it speaks for itself…I got arrested for abusing her. And I wouldn’t blame her friends for being pissed off at me. So I don’t really have much to say on that,” he told TMZ.

“We’ve been together for eight years, I mean…I had a couple opportunities to apologize for it and reflect on it…you’d have to ask her what she thinks about it, but you know…you never lay hands on a woman. Bottom line,” he added.

Also Read: Hayden Panettiere net worth and family: All on parents, ex-partner, daughter and struggles with postpartum depression

Ex-partner Wladimir Klitschko and daughter

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Hayden Panettiere was previously engaged to former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko, with whom she shares a daughter, Kaya.

She was open about her struggles with postpartum depression after Kaya’s birth in 2014, as well as alcohol and substance addiction. Panettiere later gave Klitschko full custody of their daughter while she focused on her recovery and treatment.