Lil Durk has been found not guilty of all charges in his federal murder-for-hire trial in Los Angeles, bringing an end to a closely watched case in which Brian Steel was one of the rapper’s lead defense lawyers. The jury reached its verdict after two weeks of testimony and three days of deliberations.

Brian Steel: Net worth, fees, salary of Lil Durk’s lawyer after rapper’s acquittal in federal murder case. (X/@FearedBuck)

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Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, had been accused of conspiring to kill rapper Quando Rondo in a 2022 shooting that resulted in the death of Rondo’s cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson. Durk pleaded not guilty and his defense maintained that he was not responsible for organizing the shooting.

Steel was among four lawyers representing Durk, alongside Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Christy O’Connor. He played a prominent role during the trial, including cross-examining prosecution witnesses.

Who is Brian Steel?

Brian Steel is a Georgia-based criminal defense and appellate lawyer who has represented several high-profile clients. He is best known nationally for representing rapper Young Thug in the lengthy YSL racketeering case.

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{{^usCountry}} Steel also joined Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team in 2025 before becoming part of Lil Durk’s defense. He joined Durk’s legal team in 2026, with Young Thug saying he had sent Steel to represent the rapper. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Steel also joined Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team in 2025 before becoming part of Lil Durk’s defense. He joined Durk’s legal team in 2026, with Young Thug saying he had sent Steel to represent the rapper. {{/usCountry}}

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Steel founded the Steel Law Firm with his wife, Colette Steel, in 1997. He graduated from the University of Michigan in 1987 and Fordham University School of Law in 1990, according to his published biography. His work has largely focused on criminal defense and appellate litigation.

How much is Steel's net worth?

There is no verified public figure for Brian Steel’s net worth.

One recent report estimated Steel's net worth at more than $10 million, but that remains an unverified estimate, rather than an established figure.

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As a private lawyer and law-firm founder, Steel’s income is not publicly reported in the same way as that of a salaried executive or government employee.

His wealth would also include earnings from his decades-long legal career, but the exact figure cannot be independently established.

Brian Steel fees: How much did Lil Durk pay his lawyer?

The exact amount Brian Steel charged Lil Durk for the federal murder-for-hire case has not been publicly disclosed.

No publicly available court document cited in the reports provides a confirmed figure for how much Durk paid Steel.

That means claims assigning a specific dollar amount to Steel’s work on the case should be treated cautiously.

Brian Steel salary: What does he earn?

Steel does not have a publicly reported annual salary in the way a corporate employee would. As the head of his own law firm, his earnings would depend on client fees, case work, expenses and the firm's business structure.

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That means claims about a specific "Brian Steel salary" should be treated cautiously. No authoritative public source currently provides his annual income.

Steel's professional standing is clear, however. His firm says he has been recognized as a Georgia Super Lawyer every year since 2004, while Forbes included him on its 2025 America's Best-In-State Lawyers list.

His high-profile clientele has included Young Thug and, more recently, Lil Durk.

Steel’s latest high-profile case ended with a major courtroom victory. After the jury rejected the federal government's case against Durk, the rapper was acquitted of all charges, bringing the trial to an end.