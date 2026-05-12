Who is Carlos Lool? Video of beloved South LA chef's ICE arrest goes viral, ‘They yanked him out…’

The owner and chef of a popular South Los Angeles restaurant has been taken into ICE custody. Chef Carlos Lool is now facing deportation, and a GoFundMe has been set up for him.

Who is Carlos Lool? Video of beloved South LA chef's ICE arrest surfaces(LA Granja Rotisserie/Facebook)

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A video shared by ABC7 Eyewitness News shows the moment Lool was taken into custody by masked agents on Saturday morning, May 10.

"This is heartbreaking. Every single person who's had a family member or someone that they love taken from them by ICE - it is so sad and humiliating," said Jenna Lawrence, Lool's business partner and girlfriend, per ABC7.

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{{^usCountry}} Lawrence said that ICE agents followed them while picking up supplies for a catering event over the weekend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lawrence said that ICE agents followed them while picking up supplies for a catering event over the weekend. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "They yanked him out of the car. They had him on the floor. They yanked me back and pulled out their guns and then they took him,” she recalled. Who is Carlos Lool? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "They yanked him out of the car. They had him on the floor. They yanked me back and pulled out their guns and then they took him,” she recalled. Who is Carlos Lool? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lool is more than just a business owner for Hyde Park customers – he is the face of La Granja Rotisserie and Fuego Rotisserie. He is known for his food and years of mentoring young chefs in South Los Angeles, according to the outlet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lool is more than just a business owner for Hyde Park customers – he is the face of La Granja Rotisserie and Fuego Rotisserie. He is known for his food and years of mentoring young chefs in South Los Angeles, according to the outlet. {{/usCountry}}

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Lool has a criminal conviction from Connecticut dating back about 30 years. He has served time for the crime.

"To think that he's not gonna be here caring for everything that he dreamed about building in this country is just devastating,” Lawrence said, adding that the investigation began after a former employee reported the restaurant to authorities, claiming there was a gun inside the business, which is a violation of Lool's parole.

According to Lawrence, it was needed for protection.

"We're in a tough neighborhood. We have been robbed. We constantly have people breaking windows and jumping over the fence,” she said.

"He's been in this country. His kids are here. It's just a lot and it's very overwhelming... and he doesn't have his clothes, no cell phone, no computer - and we own businesses. We're just getting deeper and deeper in a hole because he's being deported,” she added.

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Read More | ICE detains at least 5 Native Americans during Minnesota raids, community facing ‘extreme and terrifying violence’

LA Granja Rotisserie, one of Lool’s businesses, wrote on Facebook, “Many people know Carlos as the chef behind La Granja Rotisserie and Fuego Rotisserie, but to so many of us he is much more than that — a father, mentor, leader, and someone who has spent decades rebuilding his life and helping others through food, hard work, and community. Carlos has dedicated his life to his family, his employees, and the restaurants he built from the ground up. Right now we are doing everything we can to support him and navigate this heartbreaking situation.”

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The post added, “We are asking for prayers, support, and help with legal expenses during this incredibly difficult time. Even sharing this post means more than you know. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with kindness and support already. We truly appreciate every message, prayer, and act of love.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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