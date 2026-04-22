Who is Chris Nanos? Sheriff in Nancy Guthrie case under probe over resume discrepancies

As the search continues for missing Nancy Guthrie, attention has turned to the man leading the investigation. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is currently under probe over allegations that he misrepresented details on his resume before taking office.

Pima County, Ariz., Sheriff Chris Nanos speaks with The Associated Press, Feb 6, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP)

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The controversy surfaced following a March report by The Arizona Republic, which cited records suggesting discrepancies in his employment history. Nanos addressed the issue through his attorney in a submission to the Pima County Board of Supervisors earlier this week.

The development comes at a critical time, with Guthrie missing since February 1 and Nanos continuing to oversee the search.

Officials have not indicated that the probe has affected the investigation.

Who is Chris Nanos?

Chris Nanos is the elected sheriff of Pima County, Arizona, currently responsible for leading law enforcement operations in the region, including the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie.

He began his career in policing with the El Paso Police Department in Texas in the 1970s. His tenure there, which is now under renewed scrutiny, included multiple disciplinary actions before his resignation in the early 1980s.

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{{^usCountry}} Nanos later continued his law enforcement career in Arizona, eventually rising through the ranks in Pima County. He went on to hold senior positions, including captain, before ultimately being elected sheriff. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nanos later continued his law enforcement career in Arizona, eventually rising through the ranks in Pima County. He went on to hold senior positions, including captain, before ultimately being elected sheriff. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the ongoing probe into his past and resume discrepancies, Nanos remains in office and continues to lead the investigation into Guthrie’s disappearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the ongoing probe into his past and resume discrepancies, Nanos remains in office and continues to lead the investigation into Guthrie’s disappearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Both the inquiry into his background and the missing persons case remain ongoing. What are the allegations against him? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both the inquiry into his background and the missing persons case remain ongoing. What are the allegations against him? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The claims against Nanos largely relate to his early law enforcement career in Texas. Records reviewed by The Arizona Republic indicate that during his time with the El Paso Police Department between 1976 and 1982, he was suspended eight times, resulting in 37 days off duty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The claims against Nanos largely relate to his early law enforcement career in Texas. Records reviewed by The Arizona Republic indicate that during his time with the El Paso Police Department between 1976 and 1982, he was suspended eight times, resulting in 37 days off duty. {{/usCountry}}

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The suspensions were linked to multiple allegations, including use of force, illegal gambling, insubordination, habitual tardiness, improper arrests, and dereliction of duty.

Further scrutiny comes from claims that Nanos resigned from the department in 1982 to avoid termination, despite his resume stating he remained there until 1984.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent explains how kidnappers have been acting in 'bad faith’ from start

Another discrepancy involves his promotion to captain in Pima County, which his resume lists as 2007, while official records indicate 2009.

Responding to these issues, a Pima County spokesperson said: “Both date discrepancies were administrative in nature and were not intended to mislead or misrepresent Sheriff Nanos’ work history.”

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Nanos’ attorney, James Cool, also defended him, stating: “Whatever the Sheriff did or did not do before being elected is necessarily unrelated to his performance of the duties of his office.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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