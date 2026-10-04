Who is Devin Jacob Ballad? 20-year-old US Marine arrested in Japan for local woman's alleged murder – 5 things to know

A US Marine has been arrested in Japan on suspicion of killing a woman and stealing her belongings. Lance Cpl. Devin Jacob Ballad, 20, is suspected of killing Anna Yagi, 39, early Saturday, at the Naminoue Crystal Hotel in Okinawa, a local police spokesperson told Stars and Stripes.

Who is Devin Jacob Ballad? Five things to know after his arrest

Who is Devin Jacob Ballad? 20-year-old US Marine arrested in Japan for local woman's alleged murder (Pexel - representational image)

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Here are five things to know after Devin Jacob Ballad’s arrest:

Ballad is assigned to the Marine Corps Air Station Futenma.

Ballad was seen on security footage entering the hotel with the woman, but leaving alone after sometime.

A hotel employee entered the room after Ballad and Yagi failed to check out on time and found the victim unconscious.

According to police, Ballard stole Yagi’s wallet and backpack and killed her sometime between 2:10 am and 4:17 am Saturday.

Police detained and questioned Ballad after he was spotted walking in an Okinawa city nightlife district. He was arrested on Sunday, according to Japanese newspaper Nikkei Asia. Ballad has denied the allegations.

Latest update on the case

Police expect to refer the case to the Naha Public Prosecutors Office within 48 hours of Ballad’s arrest, the Okinawa Prefectural Police spokesperson told Stars and Stripes later Sunday. Ballad remained in custody.

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The US Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, said on X, “We are aware that a US service member is in custody following the death of a Japanese national in Okinawa. We extend our sincere condolences to the victim’s family. As an investigation is underway to determine the facts of the case, the United States is communicating and cooperating with the Government of Japan and local authorities.”

The US Marine Corps is “actively cooperating with Japanese authorities in response to allegations of serious criminal actions by a Marine assigned to the III Marine Expeditionary Force,” spokesman 1st Lt. Tyler Thomas said in an email to Stars and Stripes.

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