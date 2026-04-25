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Who is Ernie Dosio? California hunter trampled to death by five elephants in central Africa

Ernie Dosio, a 75-year-old California millionaire and lifelong big game hunter was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in the forests of Gabon.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 12:24 am IST
By Khushi Arora
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A wealthy American big game hunter has been killed by a herd of elephants while on a hunting trip in central Africa. Ernie Dosio who was 75 and a vineyard owner from Lodi in California was trampled to death in the dense forests of Gabon on April 17 after he and his guide unexpectedly came upon a group of female elephants with a calf.

What happened in the forest?

US hunter’s trip to Africa ended in tragedy after a sudden elephant attack in Gabon’s dense forest.(Representative image/ Unsplash)

According to Daily Mail, Dosio had traveled to Gabon's Lope-Okanda rainforest for a hunt worth about $40,000. He was trying to hunt the yellow-backed duiker which is a rare forest antelope first discovered in 1815. He also had a license to hunt dwarf forest buffalo during the trip.

Because of strict hunting rules, Dosio was not allowed to bring his own guns. The safari company, Collect Africa provided him with a shotgun and cartridges for the hunt.

While walking through the thick forest, Dosio and his professional hunter guide suddenly came across five female elephants with a calf. The elephants were hidden in the dense bushes and appeared suddenly from nowhere.

The elephants felt threatened and quickly attacked. The guide who had a rifle was badly injured and lost his gun. This left Dosio with only a shotgun and he was trampled to death.

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Apart from hunting, Dosio was a businessman. He owned Pacific AgriLands Inc which manages around 12,000 acres of vineyards in Modesto and provides services and equipment to wine farms in the region which produces about 40 percent of California’s wine, according to the Daily Mail. His son Jeff is the president of the company and his other son Blake is also believed to be involved.

Dosio was active in several groups. He was a life member of California Wildfowl, part of the Sacramento Safari Club and served on the board of the Lodi Winegrape Commission. He also served as Great Elk in the California Central District Elks for 30 years, as per the Daily Beast.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

us news tragedy death africa california
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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