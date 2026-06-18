...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Who is funding the Obama Presidential Center? Activist flags unpaid dues to contractors amid opening

As the Obama Presidential Center opens in Chicago amid celebrity fanfare, Black contractors say they are owed millions. 

Published on: Jun 18, 2026 10:42 pm IST
By Khushi Arora
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama arrived in Chicago on Wednesday for the grand opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center, a star-studded ceremony that brought together four former presidents and their spouses.

Jaymal Green says he will skip the Obama Presidential Center opening. (AP Photo)

Even as the celebrations began, claims of unpaid Black contractors and community displacement sparked controversy.

Activist cites unpaid black contractors

Activist Jaymal Green posted on X that he would be skipping the grand opening entirely and explained why.

“I won't be attending the Obama Presidential Center opening. I stand with the Black contractors and workers who have been left behind. The African American Contractors Association has reported that at least 10 Black-owned firms are owed millions of dollars for work connected to the project. At the same time, President Obama declined to support a Community Benefits Agreement that many residents believed could have helped protect longtime Black families from displacement and rising housing costs,” Green wrote.

Also Read: Did Emilie Kiser ‘forgive’ Brady? Influencer reveals where she stands with husband after son Trigg's ‘preventable’ death

The post quickly drew a comparison to the Obama Presidential Center. AI platform Grok weighed in, noting that the Obama Presidential Center was built using approximately $850 million in private Obama Foundation funds, with no taxpayer dollars going toward the buildings or operations. However, Grok noted that Chicago taxpayers did fund related public infrastructure, with the city's transportation department spending over $123 million since 2022 on road upgrades, mobility improvements, and green space enhancements around Jackson Park, with final costs projected near $200 million. Grok also pointed out that unlike traditional presidential libraries which are privately built but then federally operated at taxpayer expense, the Obama Center follows a private model with city ownership and no federal operating subsidies.

The dedication ceremony on June 18 brought together an extraordinary gathering of former leaders.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

us news politics united states barack obama
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Who is funding the Obama Presidential Center? Activist flags unpaid dues to contractors amid opening
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.