Who is Geoff Ogunlesi? What to know about Jennifer Meyer’s new husband, his family fortune and their baby girl

Jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, 49, has married Geoffrey Ogunlesi, 34. The wedding took place on Saturday, October 10. Ogunlesi is the son of Nigerian billionaire lawyer and investment banker Adebayo Ogunlesi.

Jennifer Meyer marries Geoff Ogunlesi. (Instagram/ @jenmeyerjewelry)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The couple said “I do” at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii. Meyer’s ex-husband, Tobey Maguire, officiated the ceremony. This came shortly after the two finalized their divorce on September 21, 10 years after they split and six years after they filed.

Who is Geoffrey Ogunlesi?

Ogunlesi is the founder and CEO of The Ogunlesi Group, an entertainment and music management company. He started the company in 2022, and it is based in Los Angeles. The roster includes Young Thug, charlieonnafriday, Myles Frost and Alabama Barker.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Although he is the son of a billionaire investor, Ogunlesi made his own path in the entertainment industry. He has worked with some of the biggest names in hip-hop. His education and career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although he is the son of a billionaire investor, Ogunlesi made his own path in the entertainment industry. He has worked with some of the biggest names in hip-hop. His education and career {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Ogunlesi went to The Hotchkiss School, a boarding school in Connecticut. He then earned a degree from Amherst College in Massachusetts, according to his LinkedIn.

He did not follow his father into finance. He worked as an A&R consultant for Warner Music Group from 2013 to 2014. After that, he spent nearly nine years in A&R at 300 Entertainment, where he helped develop and sign artists, as per People.

Also read: What is the Kelly Clarkson controversy? Brooklyn store fires back with 'not for sale' claim as 'Pretty Woman' drama escalates

His family and net worth

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ogunlesi comes from a well-known Nigerian family. His grandfather, Theophilus Oladipo Ogunlesi, was reportedly Nigeria’s first professor of medicine. His father, Adebayo, built a career as a lawyer, investment banker and financier.

Adebayo founded Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) in 2006. It grew into one of the world’s largest infrastructure investors, with holdings in energy, transportation, digital infrastructure and waste management. As per People, BlackRock bought GIP in 2024 in a $12.5 billion deal. Adebayo is still chairman and CEO of GIP and is a senior managing director at BlackRock.

As per Forbes, Adebayo Ogunlesi’s net worth is $2.6 billion as of October 11, 2026.

How Jennifer Meyer and Geoffrey Ogunlesi’s love story began

As per People, the two were first linked in summer 2023. They made their red carpet debut at the Baby2Baby Gala that November. Meyer is a board member of the Los Angeles-based nonprofit, which gives children living in poverty diapers, clothing and other basic needs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In August 2024, Meyer shared their engagement on Instagram, she wrote: “YES!!!” with a photo of the couple embracing.

Also read: Tobey Maguire, Jennifer Meyer reach divorce deal after nearly 5 years

Their baby girl

Meyer announced in December 2025 that she and Ogunlesi were expecting their first child together.

They shared the arrival of their baby girl on Father’s Day 2026. Meyer posted a photo of Ogunlesi holding the newborn and wrote on Instagram: “A perfect month with our perfect baby girl. We love you the most @geoffo212. Happy Father’s Day”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meyer also have two kids, a daughter, Ruby Sweetheart, 19, and a son, Otis Tobias, 17 with ex-husband Tobey.