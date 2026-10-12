What is the Kelly Clarkson controversy? Brooklyn store fires back with 'not for sale' claim as 'Pretty Woman' drama escalates

She went on to write: “Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out.” She ended her post with the thumbs down emoji.

Clarkson wrote: “Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me.”

Kelly Clarkson has called out a toy store in Brooklyn after she said she was treated badly there. The singer and talk show host is 44. She took to X on October 10 and compared her experience to a famous scene from the movie “ Pretty Woman ."

Clarkson’s complaint about a Brooklyn toy store has turned into a bigger controversy, with the store now sharing its side of the story. The singer says she was treated poorly, but Art of Play claims the item she wanted to buy was never for sale .

What is the “Pretty Woman” scene? The scene shows Julia Roberts’ character going shopping. She is rudely told that she is “in the wrong place” because the clothes are too expensive for her. The next day, she goes back to the store with several shopping bags, dressed in fancier clothes. She tells the staff they made a “big mistake. Big. Huge!”

Also read: 'Trump Ocean'? Trump floats renaming Atlantic or Pacific by 2028

What Art of Play said Art of Play has now replied to Clarkson’s post on their Instagram. As per the store’s statement, Clarkson visited the Brooklyn store and asked about buying “Molly,” a one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton. The store says Molly plays an important role in its magic shows.

According to the store, Molly is permanently attached to the wall and is not for sale. The store also said the bad experience Clarkson described “would resonate with anyone who has ever felt judged in a shop.”

As per the statement, everyone is welcome at Art of Play, whether they come to buy or just look around. The store says it greets every visitor with the invitation to “pick things up and play.” It says many people stay for hours enjoying the puzzles, games and toys.

The store said it was surprised that its small local business was “attacked by 8 million people who have never visited our store.” It called the experience “surreal.”

It ended with the line: “As a talented popular singer once said ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.’”

Here is the full statement: