Natalie Harp row: Who is Hope Hicks, where is she now? Donald Trump's ex-White House communications director in focus

Hope Hicks, one of Donald Trump’s most trusted aides during his first presidency, has resurfaced in the political conversation as the controversy surrounding current White House aide Natalie Harp continues to grow.

Hope Hicks, one of Donald Trump’s most trusted aides during his first presidency. (X/ @Hope_Hicks1)

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Hicks, who served as Trump’s White House communications director before leaving the administration in 2018, recently weighed in on the political fallout on X. In a post shared Thursday, she wrote: “Translation… $95M is about to go into Democrat coffers.”

Deep Dive What was Hope Hicks' role during Donald Trump's presidency? Hope Hicks served as Donald Trump's White House communications director, becoming one of his most trusted aides in his first administration. Why is Natalie Harp being compared to Hope Hicks? Natalie Harp is often compared to Hope Hicks due to her close and influential role around Trump, resembling the impact Hicks had during her tenure. What did Hope Hicks do after leaving the White House? After leaving the White House, Hope Hicks worked for Fox Corporation and later returned to Trump's political orbit as a senior adviser.

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{{^usCountry}} Her comment came as attention around Harp intensified following criticism of the Trump aide and renewed discussion of the people who have held unusually close positions around the president. Who is Hope Hicks? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her comment came as attention around Harp intensified following criticism of the Trump aide and renewed discussion of the people who have held unusually close positions around the president. Who is Hope Hicks? {{/usCountry}}

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Hicks is a longtime Trump aide who became one of the most prominent figures in his first administration.

She joined Trump’s political operation during the 2016 presidential campaign and quickly became a key member of his communications team. In 2017, at 28, she became the youngest person to serve as White House communications director.

Also read: Natalie Harp: Five bombshell revelations about President Trump’s fiercely loyal White House aide amid Jon Ossoff row

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Hicks was known for maintaining a relatively low public profile while operating close to Trump, particularly during some of the most turbulent periods of his first term.

She resigned as communications director in 2018 after about three years working for Trump.

Hicks returned to Trump’s orbit

After leaving the White House, Hicks went to work for Fox Corporation. She later returned to Trump’s political orbit in 2020, when she joined his White House again as a senior adviser.

Hicks was also a central figure in investigations into Trump's first presidency. She appeared before the House committee investigating the January 6 attack and later testified during Trump's 2024 New York criminal trial.

Where is Hope Hicks now?

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Hicks is no longer working in the Trump administration.

In 2025, she was named chief operating officer of Devil May Care Media, the media company founded by Megyn Kelly. Her role includes business development, operations and expansion of the company's podcast and digital media network.

Why is Hicks being mentioned amid the Natalie Harp row?

Harp has become the focus of intense attention because of her unusually close relationship with Trump and the access she has reportedly enjoyed inside his administration.

The 35-year-old aide serves as Trump's special assistant and executive assistant. Recent reports have described her as a constant presence around the president, including during his travels and while handling communications.

A CNN report revealed that Harp once rode in the trunk of an SUV in order to accompany Trump to a court appearance after staffers told her there was no room for her in the motorcade.

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Also read: Trump govt cracks down on refundable tax credits for illegal migrants: What Indian H-1B workers, immigrants need to know

Her role has also drawn attention because of her involvement with Trump's Truth Social posts and her close access to the president.

The renewed scrutiny has inevitably brought comparisons with other Trump aides who occupied unusually influential positions around him, including Hicks.

One user on X posted, “Natalie Harp is the new Hope Hicks."

While another user said, “Hope Hicks 2.0.”

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Hicks' brief X post did not directly mention Harp. Instead, she appeared to be commenting on the political consequences of the latest controversy. For now, Hicks remains outside the White House. Harp, meanwhile, remains one of the president's most visible aides.