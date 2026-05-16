Hunter Rivera: 5 things on Weld County Republican Party chair arrested over child predator operation

Hunter Rivera, the Weld County Republicans Chair, is among two people arrested from Northern Colorado for allegedly trying to buy sex from children. They were arrested on Thursday.

Hunter Rivera has had to resign from the Weld County GOP chair position.(Larimer County Sheriff's Office)

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Larimer County Sheriff's Office noted that investigators posed as minors who were selling sexual acts on local websites and forums. Several people responded to the listings and two arrived at the agreed-upon location to buy sex. Deputies arrested them and booked them in Larimer County Jail, the statement notes.

Apart from Rivera, the other person who was arrested was Ismaaeel Abdur-Rahmaan, 22, of Fort Collins. Larimer County Court issued a $7,500 cash-only bond. He has been charged with Soliciting a Child Prostitute (F3), Internet Luring of a Child (F4), Cybercrime - Soliciting to Arrange a Minor Prostitute (F5), Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (F5), the statement further noted.

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{{^usCountry}} Sheriff John Feyen firmly noted “Children are not property to be bought or sold. Human trafficking is modern day slavery, and we won’t tolerate it in Larimer County. I hope this operation sends a strong message. It doesn’t matter who you are, if you try to hurt kids in our community, you will be held accountable.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sheriff John Feyen firmly noted “Children are not property to be bought or sold. Human trafficking is modern day slavery, and we won’t tolerate it in Larimer County. I hope this operation sends a strong message. It doesn’t matter who you are, if you try to hurt kids in our community, you will be held accountable.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Colorado House and Senate Republicans also called for Rivera's resignation, calling the charges ‘sickening, horrifying and beyond reprehensible.’ They said “there is no defense for anyone who preys on children, no excuses, and no place for that anywhere near public life in our party,” and added “there is no room in our party for these types of charges.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Colorado House and Senate Republicans also called for Rivera's resignation, calling the charges ‘sickening, horrifying and beyond reprehensible.’ They said “there is no defense for anyone who preys on children, no excuses, and no place for that anywhere near public life in our party,” and added “there is no room in our party for these types of charges.” {{/usCountry}}

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Here's all you need to know about Hunter Rivera.

Hunter Rivera: 5 things to know

Rivera has been a lifelong, second generation Weld County native. He is 24 and hails from Windsor. Rivera's passion for politics and conservative leadership started in high school when State Senator John Cooke dropped in on a political science class there, as per his profile on the Weld County GOP page. Following this, he visited the State Capitol, which solidified Rivera's commitment to public service and the Republican Party. When he was 17, Rivera joined Northern Colorado Young Republicans and soon took on leadership roles. In the 2020 election cycle, Rivera worked on Senator Cory Gardner’s campaign in Weld County, while volunteering for numerous state and senate races. Soon after, State Senator Barbara Kirkmeyer hired Rivera as a Legislative Aide, which helped him gain firsthand experience when it comes to policymaking in the Colorado State Capitol. Since then, Rivera has worked for Republican leaders like Mike Lynch and Ryan Armagost. In 2022, he worked for RNC for the Colorado GOP, acting as a field organizer in the state's 8th Congressional District. In 2024, he took on roles of Campaign Manager for Yazmin Navarro’s campaign for the State Board of Education, Campaign Manager for Ryan Gonzalez’s campaign for House District 50, and Lead strategist for Dan Woog’s Cure effort. Prior to his resignation, Rivera was also National Committeeman for the Colorado Federation of Young Republicans besides being the Weld County GOP chairman. As per his bio “In these roles, he is focused on expanding grassroots engagement, strengthening the party’s influence, and ensuring Weld County remains a Republican stronghold.” Rivera faces charges like Soliciting a Child Prostitute (F3), Internet Luring of a Child (F4), Cybercrime - Soliciting to Arrange a Minor Prostitute (F5), Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (F5). He was issued a $6,500 cash-only bond.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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