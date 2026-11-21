Isaac Luechtefeld has been identified as the man who shot and killed his family before taking his own life in Plant City, Florida, on Thursday. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office identified all involved in the murder-suicide, including his wife, Raquel Luechtefeld and three kids, Enoch, Hannah, and Job.

Isaac Luechtefeld and his wife, Raquel, had been together for 15 years, 14 of them as husband and wife. (Facebook/IsaacandRaquel Luechtefeld) more less

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Dispatch had received a 911 call on Thursday where they could hear voices, and a male voice said, “Sorry, buddy,” before a loud bang was heard. A child's voice could also be heard pleading, “Daddy, please don't kill me” and “Daddy, please don't shoot me,” and this too was followed by a bang, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister had shared.

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By then, cops had heard enough and broke into the Plant City home to find the tragic scene. After authorities identified those involved in the Plant City incident on Friday, a small memorial was placed to honour the lives of the kids and their mother, News Channel 8 reported. Community members could be seen bringing small toys with notes throughout the day.

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Meanwhile, a clear motive for the murder-suicide has not been established yet, and investigators are also working to figure out who made the 911 call.

Who was Isaac Luechtefeld?

Isaac Luechtefeld was a 34-year-old mobile mechanic.

He and his family had been living in the Plant City home for a year prior to the incident. During this time, cops had not gotten any calls for service at their home. Neither parent had a prior criminal record either, as per Fox13News.

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Luechtefeld had reportedly taken his wife, Raquel, on a date night just days before the murder-suicide, his sister-in-law told The New York Post. “They just had a date night on Monday while my mom watched the kids and they slept over at her house, everything was fine. They went to a cigar lounge, I think to hang out, some dinner,” she said.

The two had met in Colorado and had been together for 15 years, 14 of them as husband and wife.

The sister-in-law further told NY Post that Luechtefeld was a “good dad” and “good husband”. She insisted that the man was not a “monster” and described her brother-in-law as “loving, affectionate, gentle, kind, protective over his family, protective over my sister.”

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On Luechtefeld's Facebook, he has several photos with his family, and the account notes that he could speak both English and German.

What to know about the family

The Luechtefeld family moved to Florida six years ago, and they first lived in Lakeland before moving to Plant City last year, the sister-in-law shared. This was because they wanted a bigger house, as they had three kids.

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Raquel was reportedly a stay-at-home mom and worship leader in the church, as per The Post. She helped her husband run his mobile mechanic business after he was laid off from his last mechanic job.

The sister-in-law also remembered the three children as, “so happy, so full of love, full of affection, confident,” noting that both their parents loved them and the kids had been homeschooled.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).