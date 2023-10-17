Who is Jim Jordan? The 59-year-old Republican close to becoming the next Speaker

Jim Jordan, the 59-year-old Republican representative from Ohio, is on the brink of becoming the next Speaker of the House. But who exactly is this figure causing such a stir, and what can Americans expect if he ascends to this influential position?

A defiant conservative:

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 16: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks briefly to reporters as he departs a House Republican Caucus at the U.S. Capitol October 16, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Jordan is not your typical politician. With a reputation as a rabble-rouser, he has earned his stripes as a fierce conservative unafraid to challenge Democrats and his own party's establishment. His political journey began in 1994 when he was elected to the Ohio House of Representatives, paving the way for his current role representing Ohio's 4th Congressional District.

A Trump favorite:

Perhaps what sets Jordan apart is his close alliance with former President Donald Trump. Their bond was cemented through shared ideologies and mutual support. Jordan’s unwavering loyalty was evident during the tumultuous aftermath of the 2020 presidential election when he echoed Trump's baseless claims of election fraud, garnering him favour among Trump supporters.

A controversial path to the speakership:

Jordan's journey to the speakership has not been without controversy. His association with Ohio State University's wrestling program during a period of alleged sexual abuse by a team doctor has sparked debates. While Jordan vehemently denies knowledge of the incidents, his critics remain sceptical.

An impeachment veteran:

Jordan rose to prominence during Trump's impeachments, staunchly defending the former president. Now, as the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, he leads the Biden impeachment inquiry into alleged overseas business dealings of the President’s family, demonstrating his continued influence in shaping the nation's political landscape.

The Speaker in waiting:

With the House GOP's nomination in hand, Jordan is tantalizingly close to wielding the Speaker's gavel. However, his path to victory is not without hurdles. Despite his endorsement by Trump and some Republican heavyweights, 55 House Republicans have expressed reservations about his candidacy, complicating his bid.

What to expect from Jordan's speakership:

If Jordan assumes the role of Speaker of the House, his hardline stances on issues like abortion, federal spending, and immigration will likely shape legislative debates. His fervent support for Trump's policies, particularly regarding Israel and anti-Iran measures, could also come to the forefront.

As the potential leader of the House, Jordan faces immediate challenges, including funding legislation to prevent a government shutdown and addressing the aftermath of recent attacks in Israel. His ability to navigate these challenges will be closely watched, as will his efforts to unite a party divided on key issues.

