Who is John Ternus? 5 key facts about Apple's new CEO replacing Tim Cook

Apple on Monday announced that insider John Ternus will become its next CEO, succeeding Tim Cook effective September 1, 2026. Cook will transition into the role of Executive Chairman.

John Ternus, 50, joined Apple in 2001 as part of the Product Design team.(Bloomberg)

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“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company. I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world,” said Cook.

He added, "John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor. He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future. I could not be more confident in his abilities and his character, and I look forward to working closely with him on this transition and in my new role as executive chairman.”

Who is John Ternus? 5 key facts

John Ternus, 50, joined Apple in 2001 as part of the Product Design team. He steadily rose through the ranks, becoming Vice President of Hardware Engineering in 2013 and Senior Vice President in 2021. As SVP of Hardware Engineering, Ternus oversees the teams responsible for Apple’s core product lineup, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Vision Pro. He played a key role in Apple’s transition to Apple Silicon and has been central to recent hardware innovations, including the iPhone 17 Air. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania in 1997. Before joining Apple, Ternus worked as a mechanical engineer at Virtual Research Systems from 1997 to 2001, where he contributed to early virtual reality headset development and human–machine interface technologies. At Penn, he was also a standout varsity swimmer and an all-time letter winner, competing in events such as the 50-meter freestyle and the 200-meter individual medley, Fortune reported.

John Ternus statement

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{{^usCountry}} “I am profoundly grateful for this opportunity to carry Apple’s mission forward,” said Ternus. “Having spent almost my entire career at Apple, I have been lucky to have worked under Steve Jobs and to have had Tim Cook as my mentor. It has been a privilege to help shape the products and experiences that have changed so much of how we interact with the world and with one another. I am filled with optimism about what we can achieve in the years to come, and I am so happy to know that the most talented people on earth are here at Apple, determined to be part of something bigger than any one of us. I am humbled to step into this role, and I promise to lead with the values and vision that have come to define this special place for half a century.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I am profoundly grateful for this opportunity to carry Apple’s mission forward,” said Ternus. “Having spent almost my entire career at Apple, I have been lucky to have worked under Steve Jobs and to have had Tim Cook as my mentor. It has been a privilege to help shape the products and experiences that have changed so much of how we interact with the world and with one another. I am filled with optimism about what we can achieve in the years to come, and I am so happy to know that the most talented people on earth are here at Apple, determined to be part of something bigger than any one of us. I am humbled to step into this role, and I promise to lead with the values and vision that have come to define this special place for half a century.” {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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