Who is Jonathan Hunter Kramer? Pennsylvania man arrested for ISIS conspiracy with weapons; chilling note discovered

A 21-year-old resident of Pennsylvania was apprehended following an investigation by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents who located him at a hotel and confiscated a semiautomatic rifle, five ammunition magazines, and one hundred ninety rounds of ammunition. The person stands accused of conspiring to execute a violent assault in support of ISIS, according to an announcement made by federal prosecutors on Tuesday.

Who is Jonathan Hunter Kramer and what are the charges against him?

Jonathan Hunter Kramer, a 21-year-old from Pennsylvania, was arrested by the FBI for planning an ISIS-related attack. (Representational Photo/AFP)

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Jonathan Hunter Kramer, a resident of Valencia, is alleged to have sworn allegiance to ISIS, made offers to disseminate explosive instructional materials via the internet, and indicated he was making preparations for his designated "mission" while awaiting acquisition of a firearm, as documented in a federal criminal complaint filed by law enforcement agents.

Kramer faces charges pertaining to the receipt of a firearm and ammunition, with knowledge or reasonable grounds to believe such items would be utilized in the commission of a felony or federal terrorism offense, encompassing the provision or attempted provision of material assistance to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

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{{^usCountry}} The FBI possessed knowledge, stemming from a 2023 investigation, regarding Kramer, who was a minor at that time. He was subsequently charged and adjudicated delinquent in Pennsylvania for his involvement in a conspiracy to execute a mass-casualty attack and for the possession of child sexual abuse material, as documented by the Justice Department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FBI possessed knowledge, stemming from a 2023 investigation, regarding Kramer, who was a minor at that time. He was subsequently charged and adjudicated delinquent in Pennsylvania for his involvement in a conspiracy to execute a mass-casualty attack and for the possession of child sexual abuse material, as documented by the Justice Department. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigative authorities reopened their examination of the subject following receipt of an anonymous report submitted on March 19, which arrived shortly subsequent to his discharge from a juvenile detention facility. The informant alleged that Kramer was procuring unidentified packages and maintaining communications with associates from his pre-adjudication period.

Investigators reported that Kramer operated under the online pseudonym "Hamza Al Rashid," asserting purported connections to ISIS and proposing to distribute materials concerning explosives manufacturing. According to allegations, he composed communications regarding preparation for his designated "mission" and indicated he was lacking a "weapon."

How Kramer was arrested

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According to the complaint, FBI agents saw Kramer departing from his residence carrying a bag on Friday, subsequently utilizing a rideshare service to travel to a retail establishment where he purchased a disposable cellular telephone.

Subsequently, he encountered another person in the parking area, retrieved a lengthy black bag from a vehicle's trunk, and proceeded to a hotel located in Cranberry Township, where he settled the room charges with cash. Individuals present at both the retail establishment and the lodging facility reported that the bag produced a metallic clicking noise upon being placed down by Kramer.

Upon completing his hotel registration, Kramer proceeded to a sporting goods establishment, where law enforcement personnel observed him positioned at the firearms counter.

When Kramer returned to his hotel accommodations with two shopping bags from the retailer, agents initiated contact with him. Subsequent searches conducted on Kramer's person, his hotel room, and his residential property revealed a semiautomatic rifle, five rifle magazines—two of which were loaded and three capable of accommodating 30 rounds each—along with 190 rounds of rifle ammunition, as documented in the formal complaint.

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The agents' investigation additionally uncovered a rifle scope and bipod, an entrenchment tool, pepper spray, and approximately 30 knives.

Chilling note found

A handwritten note stated, "Do not look for me. I do not know what I did, but I cannot live in constant fear."

Kramer was sent to the Butler County Jail and appeared in court for the first time on Monday. Prosecutors have requested that he be detained without bond, contending that he represents a threat to public safety.