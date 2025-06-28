Jana Kramer reflects on career regrets amid financial pressure as a single parent

Country star Jana Kramer has opened up about the career choices she regrets. The One Tree Hill actor revealed that the financial pressure of being a single parent and sole provider led her to accept work that clashed with her personal values, as reported by Fox News. Country star Jana Kramer discusses career regrets stemming from financial struggles as a single mother.(kramergirl/Instagram)

In a candid interview with the publication, conducted alongside longtime friend and fellow country singer Jessie James Decker, Kramer acknowledged that there are some things, including ads, that she regrets doing. One such ad, the pair reportedly referred to as ‘the vibrator commercial’.

Jana Kramer opens up about accepting jobs against her values

Kramer, 40, shares primary custody of her two children, Jolie (9) and Jace (6), with ex-husband Mike Caussin and is also mother to Roman (1) with her current husband Allan Russell. Despite having custody, she pays child support to her ex-husband.

She told Fox News that sometimes, when people must pay a child support check and they are the sole provider, they do things that might clash with their ‘personal values.’ Although Kramer admitted she has taken jobs for financial survival, she firmly said there was a line she would not cross.

Jana Kramer on her new single with Jessie James Decker

The conversation, as per Fox News, marked the debut of Kramer and Decker’s upbeat collaboration Do It in Heels. The duo dubbed it a ‘girl anthem’ aimed at empowering women and shaking off the heartbreak themes of Kramer’s earlier music.

Kramer said she began writing the song two years ago during a time of personal transition. She told the publication that she was tired of the ‘he hurt me, cheated on me’ narrative and wanted some fun.

Meanwhile, Decker praised Kramer’s strength and vulnerability, saying that she is “unbelievably strong”. She said in spite of curveballs thrown her way, she did not give up and eventually found the man of her dreams.

In spite of the earlier industry speculation of a rivalry, Kramer and Decker revealed that once they met, they became friends easily. The musicians, who are both moms now and advocates for women, hope their new track will encourage listeners to take pride in doing it all, even in heels.

Their song Do It in Heels is out now on all major streaming platforms.

