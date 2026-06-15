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Who is Juli Savioli? Gaspi’s ex-girlfriend breaks silence after YouTuber dies in Rio helicopter crash

Juli Savioli reacted with shock after learning of ex-boyfriend Gaspi’s death in the Rio crash.

Updated on: Jun 15, 2026 10:16 am IST
By Sehjal Gupta
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Argentine creator Juli Savioli has drawn widespread attention after the death of her former boyfriend, Gaspi, known to millions online as Gaspi. She has now broken her silence.

Gaspi’s ex-girlfriend Juli Savioli (Juli and Gaspi/Instagram)

Gaspi was among the victims of a helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 14, 2026. American musician and internet personality Oliver Tree also died in the crash. As reports emerged, Savioli revealed on Instagram that she had only just heard the news and was desperately trying to find out whether the information was officially confirmed.

Juli Savioli speaks out

Even after their separation, Savioli remained linked to Gaspi in the eyes of many followers. Following news of the helicopter crash, thousands of people flooded her social media accounts with messages asking for a reaction.

The creator later responded on Instagram as messages about the crash continued pouring in. Still unsure about the reports, she asked followers if the news had been officially confirmed.

Unlike many influencers who focused on trends, Savioli mixed acting, dance, and storytelling in her videos. Her unique style helped her create millions of followers and also establish herself as a recognizable face across the Latin American social media platforms.

Juli Savioli and Gaspi’s relationship

Savioli and Gaspi became a popular online couple from late 2022 into early 2023. Their relationship pulled together two really different content universes. While Savioli was known for artistic performances, and also for modeling, Díaz built his audience more through comedy videos and parody sketches.

But, the romance didn’t last that long. In March 2023, videos started to circulate on TikTok, claiming that Gaspi had been unfaithful. The allegations were never officially confirmed, but the controversy sparked intense discussion online and eventually led to the couple’s breakup.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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