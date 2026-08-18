Who is Kristen Holmes? CNN Senior White House Correspondent clashes with Trump during Oval Office exchange

CNN Senior White House Correspondent Kristen Holmes has found herself at the center of a political storm after a tense exchange with President Donald Trump during an Oval Office event. During the heated exchange, Holmes questioned Trump about comments made by Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff regarding presidential aide Natalie Harp.

Kristen Holmes drew criticism from President Donald Trump and the White House after her questions during an Oval Office event. (Kristne Holmes | Instagram and REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov)

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Trump dismissed Ossoff as a “Pee-wee Herman lookalike.” The president then turned his criticism towards Holmes. “Quiet, quiet, You're very disrespectful,” the president said. He later called her “fake news” and a “fake reporter.”

The White House's Rapid Response account also attacked Holmes on X, accusing her of taking “a cheap shot” during an event celebrating a young hero.

Deep Dive What sparked the recent confrontation between President Trump and Kristen Holmes? The confrontation was sparked when Kristen Holmes questioned Trump about comments made by Senator Jon Ossoff regarding White House aide Natalie Harp. Trump's dismissive comments towards both Ossoff and Holmes escalated the situation. How did CNN respond to the White House's criticism of Kristen Holmes? CNN issued a statement supporting Kristen Holmes, condemning the personal attacks from the White House and affirming her professionalism in asking relevant questions for the American public. Why did Senator Jon Ossoff criticize President Trump during a rally? Jon Ossoff criticized Trump for prioritizing his aide Natalie Harp over his responsibilities, accusing him of being disengaged while the country was facing significant military challenges.

Also read: Trump, White House blast reporter Kristen Holmes over Jon Ossoff question; CNN condemns ‘personal attacks’

Who is Kristen Holmes?

Holmes is CNN's Senior White House Correspondent based in Washington, D.C. She has covered Donald Trump extensively, including his presidential campaigns, White House activities, and Republican politics. She was promoted to Senior White House Correspondent in January 2025 after years covering the administration and national politics.

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{{^usCountry}} Holmes earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University in 2009. She later completed a Master of Science in Broadcast Journalism and Documentary Filmmaking at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism in 2012. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Holmes earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University in 2009. She later completed a Master of Science in Broadcast Journalism and Documentary Filmmaking at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism in 2012. {{/usCountry}}

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According to her LinkedIn, Holmes joined CNN in 2012 as an associate producer for Piers Morgan Tonight. Over the next decade, she served as a producer, White House producer, CNN Newsource correspondent, and national correspondent before assuming her current role.

Her reporting has included the White House, Capitol Hill, federal agencies, the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare policy, and Republican presidential campaigns.

Holmes also worked as a weekend reporter for NewsChannel 8 in the Washington area before she started her journey at CNN. She also worked as a production assistant on a PBS Frontline documentary produced by Mead Street Films. Earlier in her career, she was a Teach For America corps member and taught third- and fifth-grade students in Chicago for two years.

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Her years covering Trump have made her one of CNN's most recognizable political correspondents. She has reported from campaign trails, the White House, and key political events throughout multiple election cycles.

Also read: Who is Jon Ossoff's wife? 5 things to know about Dr. Alisha Kramer

Exchange revives debate on Trump's treatment of reporters

Monday's confrontation is the latest in a series of public clashes between Trump and journalists. The president has previously criticized reporters from outlets including The New York Times and Bloomberg News during press interactions.

CNN backed Holmes after the exchange went viral, writing, “Public officials are free to challenge reporting they disagree with, but personal attacks on journalists for asking questions are beneath the office and inconsistent with the principles of a free press.”

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“We stand firmly behind Kristen and reject these attacks in the strongest possible terms,” the statement read.

During another heated exchange with a Bloomberg reporter, Catherine Lucey, Trump called her a “piggy” when she asked him a question about the Epstein Files.